Artera Flows Agents Facilitate 42M Unique Patient Sessions With 94% Of Conversations Completed Without Staff Intervention

To date, Artera Flows Agents have demonstrated proven success for 135 healthcare provider organizations1:



94% Of conversations successfully completed without staff intervention

42M Unique Flows Agents sessions2, per year

250,000 + Hours staff time saved3, per year, thanks to Flows Agent deployment 1,000+ Distinct, AI-powered Flows created

The most widely adopted Flows Agent use cases include:



Financial: Secure communication regarding bills, payments, claims and other financial topics to facilitate timely payments and enhance financial transparency for patients.

Patient Forms: Patient communications that include satisfaction surveys, intake forms and post-discharge followup surveys to help organizations streamline the intake process and improve the patient experience.

Clinical: Communications that keep patients informed about care instructions, test results, care gap closure and other clinical needs.

Support: Communications which provide answers to common patient inquiries, such as password resets, directions, parking information, prescription refill instructions and other health system-specific information to improve patient accessibility and staff efficiency. Appointments: Automated communications related to appointments confirmations, reschedules, cancellations, pre-visit or pre-procedure instructions, which help healthcare providers reduce no-shows and streamline the scheduling process.

In addition to the most common use cases above, Artera's Flows Agents can be deployed across a range of use-cases such as: telehealth, patient triage, medication management, patient loyalty programs, vaccine outreach, pre-visit screenings and more.

"The impact of Artera Flows has been invaluable. The tool empowers our staff to connect with more patients in a timely manner and also significantly increases patient outreach, which has become a key driver of our sustained organizational growth," said Humberto Cafaggi Alvarez, Central Operations Director, United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley .

Rapid Agent Deployment, Powered by Artera Template Library

With hundreds of organizations actively deploying Flow Agents, Artera harnesses this collective knowledge-anonymizing and curating the most effective workflow examples to benefit all of its customers. The Artera Template Library includes 70+ pre-built templates to help healthcare staff quickly tackle common use cases and automate routine conversations. Artera's customers can search the Template Library, choose a template, duplicate it, and then customize to their unique needs.

Examples of templates available: Colonoscopy scheduling, copay collections, patient review solicitations, chronic care management, appointment prep, prescription follow up and more.

"The success of Artera Flows Agents offer early signs of the transformative power of AI in healthcare," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Co-Founder, Artera. "By autonomously managing patient conversations, our Flows Agents empower providers to achieve remarkable efficiency, freeing up staff to focus on critical care. This not only saves thousands of hours but also significantly enhances patient outcomes."

AI-Powered Product Functionality

Artera's Flows Agents help streamline workflows, boost efficiency and enhance patient interactions. Flows Agents capabilities enable healthcare providers to:



Automate Routine Communications : Save time and boost staff efficiency by automating time-consuming tasks.

Create Custom Engagements: Build single- or multi-step, multi-day conversations to ensure the right actions are taken.

Bring Humans in When Needed: Use Internal Mentions to easily involve a team member, when needed.

Personalize at Scale : Integrate dynamic data via Smart Phrase integration; simple node cloning and editing makes it easy to personalize message tone, and content to specific patient demographics, appointment types, or departmental goals.

Manage Responses with AI: Define responses you want patients to take and know AI will handle "imperfect" patient responses and route them appropriately.

Trigger Conversations Automatically: Set conversations to trigger based on keywords, EMR status changes and more, allowing staff to focus on care delivery.

Measure and Optimize Performance: Access reporting on patient engagement, drop-off points, and task completion rates to continuously improve workflows and drive better outcomes. Audit-Ready Communication Records : Maintain clear records of patient communications, response actions, and human escalations to support audit requirements and standards.

Artera's Smarter Approach to Virtual Agents

Artera's Flow Agents are one of Artera's scalable virtual agent offerings , designed to help healthcare providers adopt and deploy agents seamlessly. Whether augmenting staff or deploying fully autonomous agents (voice and text), Artera's scalable virtual agents meet healthcare organizations where they are in their AI journey. Artera solutions include: AI Co-Pilots , Flow Agents and AI Agents .

About Artera

Artera , a SaaS leader in digital health, transforms patient experience with AI-powered virtual agents (voice and text) for every step of the patient journey. Trusted by 1,000+ provider organizations - including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs and federal agencies - engaging 100 million patients annually. Artera's virtual agents support front desk staff to improve patient access including self-scheduling, intake, forms, billing and more. Whether augmenting a team or unleashing a fully autonomous digital workforce, Artera offers multiple virtual agent options to meet healthcare organizations where they are in their AI journey. Artera helps support 2B communications in 109 languages across voice, text and web. A decade of healthcare expertise, powered by AI.

Security First. Trust Always. At Artera, security isn't an afterthought-it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards-SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified and HIPAA compliant. Plus, we do not use PHI/PII in training models. Trust the virtual agent company that has proven for a decade that security comes first.

For more information, visit .

1 Analysis of Artera customer usage, March 2024 – July 2025.

2 Flows Agent "session" defined as each time a Flows Agent is triggered.

3 Calculation based on estimated time saved per task, multiplied by task volume. Full methodology available upon request.

