Boulder Biolabs Opens To Offer Medical Device Packaging, Distribution Testing Service


2025-08-14 02:01:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-- On-site contract service provides reliability, fast turnaround time --

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device developers seeking efficient, accurate packaging and distribution testing have a new option with the opening of Boulder BioLabs .

Part of the Boulder BioMed family, Boulder BioLabs will offer on-site contract distribution and packaging validation, with products transitioning seamlessly from sterilization to testing. Developers can thereby avoid the time and risk associated with off-site transfers to secondary labs. Services include:

  • Environmental resting
  • Drop testing
  • Compression testing
  • Vibration testing
  • Impact testing
  • Accelerated aging testing
  • Real-time aging testing

The in-house service gives medical device companies greater control over their commercialization timelines by streamlining the sterilization, distribution and packaging validation process, according to Jim Kasic, president and CEO of Boulder BioMed. "Keeping the product with the same team throughout the process ensures continuity with a partner that understands the device and has an established relationship with the developer." The result, he says, is reduced turnaround time.

"In a competitive market, a faster path to market can reduce production costs, help companies gain first-mover advantage, and potentially increase appeal to investors," adds Kasic. "Medical device innovators can move faster without sacrificing quality – which means they can get their products to patients, faster and more efficiently."

Boulder BioLabs ( )
Boulder BioLabs is part of the Boulder BioMed family, a group of expert contract consulting businesses providing all the services life sciences companies need to get their products to market. Boulder BioMed provides a single source for device developers, providing full product development under one roof: ideation, design, engineering, manufacturing , sterilization and packaging , and regulatory affairs and quality assurance .

Boulder BioMed is based in Boulder, Colorado, and is ISO 13485-certified. Packaging testing, including shipping validation, follows ASTM D4169 and ISTA 3A guidelines and procedures.

Media contact: Aimee Bennett, [email protected] , 303-843-9840

SOURCE Boulder BioLabs

