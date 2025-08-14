Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mevolaxy Announces Mevstake Is Now Available On Arbitrum


2025-08-14 02:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mevolaxy continues to expand its list of supported assets. Users can now deposit for mevstake and withdraw funds in ARB, the native cryptocurrency of the Arbitrum network.




Arbitrum is one of the most technologically advanced Ethereum-based Layer-2 platforms, utilizing rollup technology to scale. Due to its high throughput, low fees, and compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem, Arbitrum has firmly established itself as a leader in transaction volume and liquidity among Layer-2 solutions.

What is Mevolaxy?

Mevolaxy is a platform for mevstake that allows users to earn by providing liquidity to pools managed by a network of automated MEV bots. The platform focuses on security, transparency, and automating all processes.

New features for Mevolaxy users:

  • The ability to mevstake ARB through Mevolaxy's MEV pools;
  • The ability to get daily ARB payments according to a fixed profit distribution model;
  • All transactions are processed automatically and transparently via smart contracts.

According to Mevolaxy representatives, integrating Arbitrum is a response to growing user demand and a strategic move to strengthen the platform's position in the high-liquidity digital asset market. Technically, the addition of ARB was made possible by the cross-chain bridge architecture and routing system, which allows for the integration of new assets without compromising speed or operational reliability.

Mevolaxy continues to develop its infrastructure with a focus on security, transparency, and efficiency. The integration of Arbitrum is just one step in a large-scale program to expand the list of supported assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

