Medart Hair Expands Global Presence With New Suadiye, İstanbul Clinic

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MedArt Hair is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new clinic in Suadiye, İstanbul. Following the success of its flagship location on Harley Street in London, the expansion marks the next step in the company's commitment to delivering boutique, patient-focused hair restoration services to clients worldwide.The new clinic is located in one of İstanbul's most vibrant yet tranquil districts, offering patients a premium hair transplant in Turkey in a calm setting. Designed with patient comfort in mind, the facility includes two state-of-the-art surgery rooms to ensure the highest level of care during procedures. The location provides a more intimate environment compared to the company's previous facility in Şişli, enabling enhanced privacy and personalized attention.“At MedArt, we are very excited about our growth,” says Fikret Doğrucu, CEO of MedArt Hair.“Our expansion reflects our belief that when you deliver services at the highest possible quality, success naturally follows.”MedArt Hair differentiates itself from other providers in the industry by limiting daily cases to a maximum of three patients. This approach ensures that each procedure is performed directly by the clinic's head surgeon, Dr. Ömer Aykut Sümer , who is GMC-certified in the UK and fluent in English. Dr. Sümer brings over a decade of medical experience, with more than 5,000 consultations and 1,000 successful surgeries to his credit. He is also certified in the Long FUE technique and is a member of the FUE Europe association.The clinic specializes in advanced hair transplant techniques, including Sapphire FUE, DHI, Hybrid, and Long FUE methods. Each treatment plan is tailored to the patient's needs, with a strong emphasis on safety, natural results, and post-surgical care. This individualized approach stands in contrast to high-volume“hair mill” operations, ensuring that every patient receives focused medical attention.Future plans for the Suadiye clinic include expanding the surgical team to accommodate more patients while maintaining the boutique quality that defines the MedArt experience. The company's expansion reinforces its mission to combine world-class medical expertise with a luxury patient journey, at a cost that remains accessible to international clients.For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit .About MedArt HairMedArt Hair is a luxury, boutique hair transplant clinic headquartered in İstanbul, Turkey, with a second location in London's Harley Street district. With over 15 years of experience, the company has transformed the lives of more than 25,000 patients from over 100 countries, successfully implanting over 50 million grafts. Licensed by the Turkish Government and accredited under the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate, MedArt offers advanced hair restoration procedures, including Sapphire FUE, DHI, Hybrid, and Long FUE techniques. The clinic is committed to delivering personalized care, ensuring exceptional results, and restoring patient confidence through safe, ethical, and patient-centered practices.

Fikret Doğrucu

MedArt Hair

+90 501 077 00 77

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.