Cellairis And Lenovo Partner To Deliver Innovative Mobile Device Solutions For Education And Enterprise

- Dale Stubblefield, EVP, Sales & Development of CellairisATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cellairis , a leading provider of mobile device accessories, repair services, and innovative technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Lenovo , a global technology powerhouse. This collaboration will bring Cellairis' suite of mobile solutions, including the patented CyberSystem and Cyber Pouch, to a broader range of educational institutions and enterprise customers worldwide.To address cellphone bans taking effect for school systems, Cellairis and Lenovo have joined forces to provide practical, scalable solutions that enhance device management, protection, and productivity. Cellairis' CyberSystem, and Cyber Pouch, a non-lockable, signal-blocking phone pouch designed to reduce mobile distractions while ensuring emergency access, addresses the growing challenge of device use in classrooms.Addressing the Challenges of Mobile Device ManagementWith increasing mobile restrictions in K-12 schools, managing device use and minimizing distractions have become critical priorities. The CyberSystem supports these efforts by enabling secure, controlled storage of mobile devices during critical periods, promoting focus without compromising accessibility or safety.Expanding Reach Through Lenovo's Extensive NetworkThrough Lenovo's global distribution and the Lenovo 3rd Party Option (3PO) program, Cellairis' products will be accessible to a wider audience of resellers, education technology providers, and enterprise IT departments. This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that extend device lifespan, improve user experience, and support distraction-free environments.“Partnering with Lenovo enables Cellairis to expand our reach and help schools solve real challenges related to cell phone management and classroom distraction,” said Dale Stubblefield, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development of Cellairis.“Our CyberSystem offers a unique blend of security, convenience, and innovation, and Lenovo's trusted platform will accelerate its availability to school systems that need it most.”Cellairis' full product lineup, including the CyberSystem, Cyber Pouch, mobile accessories, and repair services, is now available through Lenovo's reseller network and distribution channels. Customers interested in learning more about how these solutions can benefit their organizations are encouraged to contact Cellairis at ... or contact their Lenovo representative.###About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of essential devices. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis supports both consumer and enterprise markets, including education institutions nationwide. Learn more at and .About LenovoLenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a global technology leader dedicated to building smarter technology for all. Serving customers in more than 180 countries, Lenovo's portfolio includes PCs, workstations, servers, and mobile devices, supported by a global network of distributors, resellers, and partners. Learn more at .

