Pashdan Dam Inaugurated, Baradar Vows Economic Growth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Pashdan Dam in western Herat province was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of senior officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said at the inauguration ceremony that the caretaker government aimed to use all natural resources responsibly and had no intention of infringing on anyone's rights.

He noted that Afghans were celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate's rule, at a time when the government had made significant achievements in implementing Islamic Sharia, as well as in political and economic spheres over the past four years.

Baradar described Pashdan Dam as one of the major projects now completed, emphasising its importance for Herat's development and in combating drought in the province.

“Last year, when work on the remaining stages of this project resumed, I promised that the Islamic Emirate would make every effort to complete it. Fortunately, that work has now been finished,” he said.

The deputy premier added that in the past, due to“occupations”, the country's economy had not grown and had relied on conditional foreign aid. However, the IEA had decided to strengthen the national economy and make the country self-sufficient.

He stressed that the government supported both national and regional projects to improve the economy, citing the TAPI gas pipeline project in Herat as evidence of the Islamic Emirate's commitment to regional economic cooperation, mutual assistance and stability.

“IEA wants to use all its natural resources responsibly and does not intend to take away anyone's rights. We aim to manage our water properly, give others their due share and use water management as a key tool to strengthen the economy, reduce poverty, unemployment and migration,” he said.

Baradar also called on domestic and foreign investors to take advantage of opportunities in water, agriculture and other sectors.

Herat Governor, Sheikh Maulvi Noor Ahmad Islamjar, said that major projects already underway in the province would soon transform Herat into one of Afghanistan's economic hubs.

He added that work on the Cheshti Sharif–Herat road would soon resume, while the Herat–Torghundi and Herat–Khaf railway projects were progressing and a cement project was in its final exploration stage.

The Haji Hashimi electricity substation would soon be activated and other major projects such as TAPI and a southern terminal for the city were also under development.

Islamjar described Pashdan Dam as a major achievement for the people of Herat, emphasising its role in economic growth and water resource management.

Acting Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansour, said the dam had been built at a cost of 117 million US dollars, funded entirely from the government's budget.

He added that this demonstrated the administration's ability to finance major national projects without foreign assistance.

Mansour noted that Pashdan Dam, with the capacity to irrigate 13,000 hectares of land and generate two megawatts of electricity, would bring hope and development to the people of Herat.

Local residents welcomed the dam's inauguration, saying it would help combat drought in the province.

Yar Mohammad, an orchard owner from Injil district, said the lack of sufficient water had long worried and discouraged farmers in many districts.

He urged officials to develop a clear plan for distributing water from both Salma and Pashdan dams to farmers, which he said would greatly boost agricultural production.

Pashdan Dam is located 25 kilometres east of Herat city, in Karukh district. It stands 74 metres high, has a storage capacity of 54 million cubic metres of water, generates two megawatts of electricity, and can irrigate 13,000 hectares of land.

