Japanese Ambassador Completes Mission In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Naeem and the outgoing Japanese ambassador have discussed the importance of expanding economic, security and cultural cooperation.

Ambassador Takayoshi Kurumaya has completed his mission in Kabul, concluding his tenure while reaffirming Japan's commitment to Afghanistan's development and cooperation.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Dr Naeem held a cordial meeting in Kabul with Ambassador Kurumaya.

During the meeting, the deputy minister praised the ambassador's mission, highlighted the historical significance of Japan–Afghanistan relations and stressed the need for enhancing cooperation in economic, security, and cultural sectors.

Dr Naeem noted that relations could progress significantly when both sides fully understood each other's interests, concerns, challenges, and needs.

According to the ministry, Ambassador Kurumaya commended the prevailing security, efforts to combat narcotics and ongoing infrastructure projects, stressing that Japan would continue supporting the people of Afghanistan.

The statement said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding and sustaining bilateral relations and cooperation.

hz/sa