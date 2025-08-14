South University, West Palm Beach Physician Assistant Program Achieves 10-Year Accreditation-Continued Status From ARC-PA

ARC-PA grants distinguished milestone recognizing program's commitment to educational excellence and professional standards

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) is proud to announce that the Physician Assistant (PA) program offered at its West Palm Beach has earned Accreditation-Continued status for a 10-year period by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA). The ARC-PA's decision was based on a comprehensive evaluation, which included the program application and appendices, a detailed site visit team report, and the program's response to observations.

Since welcoming its inaugural cohort in January 2020, the PA program at SU, West Palm Beach has played a key role in expanding access to quality healthcare services throughout South Florida. Under the leadership of Dr. Kristen Smethurst, Physician Assistant Department Chair, Lysa Diggins, Physician Assistant Program Director, and Dr. Ilaria Gadalla, Dean of the College of Health Professions and founding Program Director, the program has and continues to successfully prepare numerous highly qualified healthcare professionals to meet the evolving needs of the medical field.

Dr. Ilaria Gadalla, Dean of the College of Health Professions at SU, West Palm Beach, led the effort for all three site visits in West Palm Beach as part of the PA program's ARC-PA accreditation process, working alongside Dr. Smethurst to ensure the program's continued excellence.

"Accreditation-continued status affirms not just compliance but also speaks to academic excellence and tangible impact as our team works to educate and train the next generation of physician assistants," Dr. Smethurst said. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to increasing access in our community to high-quality healthcare through the preparation of compassionate, skilled providers."

The program matriculates cohorts of 50 students every January for its rigorous 27-month curriculum. SU students have the opportunity to gain invaluable clinical experience through partnerships with prestigious healthcare institutions including Jupiter Medical Center, Baptist Health South Florida, HCA Florida Hospitals, Palm Beach Health Network Hospitals, Memorial Healthcare System, Conviva Care Centers, and the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute, as well as the VA Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Delray Medical Center, and Wellington Regional Hospital.

The program's excellence extends beyond clinical training, with four National Health Service Corps Scholarship recipients, a PAEA Future Educator Fellowship recipient, students participating in FAPA Legislative Committee and AAPLM initiatives, and a 2nd place finish at the recent FAPA Challenge Bowl. Through its partnership with NAHSE Florida Chapter, the program promotes healthcare leadership diversity, including co-hosting a clinical leadership event with the Florida State Medical Association on August 20, 2025.

The program's alumni achievements include a student who completed a rotation at the National Institutes of Health and two current students pursuing post-graduate fellowships at Johns Hopkins.

The next validation review of the program by the ARC-PA will take place July 2035, contingent upon continued compliance with accreditation standards and ARC-PA policy. This extended timeline reflects the commission's confidence in the program's sustained quality and operational excellence.

South University currently educates over 10,000 students across 11 campuses in the Southeastern United States and through online programs. The institution offers a comprehensive range of healthcare programs designed to address critical workforce needs in nursing, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, and allied health professions.

About South University

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2025 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

[email protected]

SOURCE South University

