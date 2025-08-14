Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Interim Financial Summary H1 2025


2025-08-14 01:46:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is an announcement, investor presentation and financial summary of SKEL for the first half of 2025.

An open presentation will be held on 15 August, 08:30 am, at Parliament Hotel, Þorvaldsstræti 2-6, 101 Reykjavík (entrance via the old Nasa building). At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company's operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, ... .

Attachments

  • SKEL Announcement 1H 2025
  • SKEL Investor Presentation H1 2025
  • SKEL Financial Summary 30.6.2025

