SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Interim Financial Summary H1 2025

SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Interim Financial Summary H1 2025
An open presentation will be held on 15 August, 08:30 am, at Parliament Hotel, Þorvaldsstræti 2-6, 101 Reykjavík (entrance via the old Nasa building). At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company's operations.
For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, ... .
Attachments
SKEL Announcement 1H 2025
SKEL Investor Presentation H1 2025
SKEL Financial Summary 30.6.2025
