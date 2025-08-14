Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Offering Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where three series were offered for sale.

A total of 14 bids for ISK 7,340m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 7.84%-7.99% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 7,260m were accepted in the series at 7.92% yield. Furthermore, the bank will issue 20,000m in the series for own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 63,540m.

A total of 8 bids for ISK 3,200m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.76%-7.80% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,200m were accepted in the series at 7.80% yield. Furthermore, the bank will issue 15,000m in the series for own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 40,160m.

A total of 7 bids for ISK 2,800m were received in the series LBANK CBI 31 at 3.95%-3.98% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,760m were accepted in the series at 3.96% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 15,720m.

Expected auction settlement date is 21 August 2025.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is .

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”).For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.