Hope Utilities To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline In Ohio To Power Data Center Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morgantown, WV, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope Utilities announced an agreement to construct a natural gas pipeline to supply a fuel cell project being developed by American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) to power a data center in central Ohio. Hope Utilities' local subsidiary, Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corporation (NEO), will build, operate and maintain the pipeline and associated natural gas facilities for this project.

“Hope Utilities is proud to be a natural gas partner on this project with AEP, one of the nation's largest electric providers,” Morgan O'Brien, Hope Utilities CEO said.“Energy and power are key components for economic development and growth opportunities. Data center developers will build these facilities in locations that have the reliable and affordable energy resources they need. Hope Utilities and NEO are ready to deliver the natural gas expertise, infrastructure and resources necessary to move these important projects forward.”

NEO's pipeline and supporting infrastructure, including interconnects with interstate pipelines, will be complete and in service by October 2026. The pipeline will provide the capabilities necessary to meet and exceed the customers' requirements.

“Ohio is poised to benefit from investments to support data centers,” said O'Brien.“Data center investments will significantly enhance the economic trajectory of Ohio and the region. Hope is committed to adding to those investments through infrastructure upgrades and other community investments. This pipeline investment is just the start of Hope Utilities and NEO's support of these projects to provide meaningful economic development opportunities throughout Ohio.”

About Hope Utilities

Hope Utilities owns natural gas and water distribution utilities across six states. We provide service to more than 200,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the communities we serve. We currently operate natural gas utilities in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and Indiana; and water and wastewater utilities in Arizona, Michigan, and Texas. Hope's growth strategy is built on being a trusted member of the communities we serve, providing our customers with safe, reliable, and cost-effective utility service. Learn more about Hope at HopeUtilities.com.

About Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corporation

Northeast Ohio Natural Gas Corporation (NEO), a Hope Utilities company, is a regulated public utility that provides safe, reliable, and cost-effective natural gas service to more than 36,000 customers in 31 Ohio counties since 1986. NEO operates out of four Ohio offices located in Lancaster, Strasburg, Orwell and Mentor. Learn more at

