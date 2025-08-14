This I-Day, AI Certs® Invites Colleges For 500 Free AI Certifications Worth ₹70L Under 'Mission AI-Saksham'
The initiative will span institutions across disciplines, from engineering and management to arts, healthcare, and commerce, offering 500 free institutional slots for AI CERTs' industry-aligned certification programs. Partner institutions can nominate deserving students to gain direct access to globally recognised AI training at no cost, advancing the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the digital era. So far, our existing partner colleges include Prestige Institute of Engineering Management and Research, Stella Mary's College of Engineering and Assam Don Bosco University.
Complete details on the program can be checked here: ai-saksham/
Despite India's demographic advantage and expansive education network, student readiness for AI-driven careers remains critically low. With India's AI sector projected to generate 2.3 million jobs by 2027, but only 1.2 million qualified professionals expected to be available, there is a pressing need to align academic learning with industry demands.
“True independence in the 21st century is the ability to innovate, compete, and lead in critical technologies,” said Chintan Dave, General Manager, AI CERTs.“'Mission AI-Saksham' is our contribution to India's technological sovereignty, an invitation for institutions and students to co-create an agile, inclusive, and future-ready learning ecosystem. By offering 500 free certification slots this Independence Day, we're making a concrete step toward that goal.”
Through expert-led workshops, integrated AI modules, and community-building programs, AI CERTs is enabling institutions to become catalysts for digital transformation. The initiative aligns with AI CERTs' global vision to certify one billion learners worldwide in AI and emerging technologies, a mission that, with AI-Saksham, now takes deeper root in India.
Mission AI-Saksham is sparking a movement for an AI-ready India, and this Independence Day, it invites students, educators, and industry leaders to take part.
