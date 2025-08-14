Texas Author Flips The Script On Profit With 69 Ways Debut

Jen Perez, Texas-based Profit Strategist and founder of The Spicy CEO, brings bold personality and clear strategy to every money conversation.

Texas strategist Jen Perez launches her '69 Ways' series, blending sharp business tactics with humor to help entrepreneurs rethink success and boost profit.

- Mike Michalowicz, author of "Profit First" and "Get Different"

AUBREY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jen Perez, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based business strategist and certified Profit First Professional, has released a new book aimed at helping entrepreneurs simplify and strengthen their relationship with money. The book, titled“69 Ways Money Is Like Sex : Spicy Insights for Streamlining Your Business Finances,” features 69 short-form lessons designed to help business owners make more confident and profitable financial decisions.

The book officially launches on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and is available through Amazon in both print and digital formats.

Structured as a series of one-page insights, the book blends practical financial strategy with metaphor and humor to explore patterns around money, mindset, and leadership. Each entry connects a financial or operational habit to a relatable concept, offering perspective and tools for business owners who want to lead with profit.

According to Perez, the book was written to reach entrepreneurs who may be experienced in their craft but uncertain about how to manage and grow their business profitably. She noticed that many clients could articulate their value, but still struggled with questions like how much to pay themselves, whether to hire, or how to navigate inconsistent income.

“These patterns weren't just tactical,” Perez says.“There was a lot of shame, burnout, and confusion about how the money was moving. I wanted to create a resource that didn't sound like a finance textbook-something that made entrepreneurs feel like they weren't alone, and that gave them tools they could use immediately.”

Perez has spent over a decade working in finance and strategy, including building a six-figure bookkeeping firm that now operates with minimal involvement. She works closely with entrepreneurs to redesign their profit systems, clarify their numbers, and develop financial plans that support both business goals and personal freedom.

Her consulting firm, The Spicy CEO Co., focuses on helping entrepreneurs-particularly women in service-based businesses-create sustainable income, simplify operations, and regain clarity in their decision-making. She regularly teaches cash flow management strategies that prioritize owner pay, taxes, and long-term business health.

The book's title has sparked conversation, but the content remains focused on business fundamentals. While the metaphor is designed to open up a different type of conversation, Perez emphasizes that the book is appropriate for professional audiences and has already been well-received in leadership and financial circles.

“69 Ways Money Is Like Sex” was recently nominated for the Los Angeles Tribune's Critically Acclaimed Best Seller recognition, a distinction awarded to authors whose work is seen as both timely and transformative within their category.

The book has also received praise from industry leaders. Mike Michalowicz, author of“Profit First” and“Get Different,” offered this endorsement:“Jen doesn't just talk about the awkward stuff around money-she flips it on its head and makes it feel like your superpower.”

Readers of the book are also given access to a bonus digital vault of resources, including the Spicy CEO Checklist:“10 Profit-Killing Habits to Break Before You Burn Out ,” a Cash Flow Scorecard, a Time & Money Audit Template, and additional tools not included in the print edition. The bonus vault is designed to help readers apply the lessons from the book with tools they can customize to their business.

Perez is currently accepting media inquiries and speaking invitations related to the themes of the book, including financial decision-making, strategic delegation, sustainable growth, and the mindset shifts that support long-term profit. Her approach is known for being direct, relatable, and focused on helping business owners build financial systems they actually enjoy using.

The book is now available for purchase through Amazon. While many of the stories in the book are informed by the experiences of women entrepreneurs, the insights are intended for a broad audience of business owners who want to simplify their operations and regain control over their financial decisions.

“69 Ways Money Is Like Sex” is part of a larger content series under The Spicy CEO Co. brand, which includes consulting services, speaking engagements, and future books exploring the intersections of money, mindset, and sustainable business growth.

For more information about the book and to access the digital resource vault, visit 69waysmoneyislikesex. To learn more about Jen Perez and her consulting services, visit thespicyceo .

Jen Perez

The Spicy CEO

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.