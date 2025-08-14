Zimbabwe Fashion Week Taps Noah Love & Associates Inc. And CMPR Agency As U.S. PR Partners For 2025 Global Fashion Week

Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025

Zimbabwe Fashion Week partners with Noah Love & Associates & CMPR to lead U.S. media, celebrity & brand outreach for its Oct 8–12, 2025 event in Harare.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move toward international growth, Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) is proud to announce its official U.S. public relations partnership with Noah Love & Associates Inc ., with CMPR Agency serving as senior strategic partner. Together, the two agencies will lead the U.S. media, celebrity, and brand outreach strategy for the 2025 event, taking place October 8–12 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the global trajectory of Zimbabwe Fashion Week, the country's premier fashion platform founded by Priscilla Chigariro in 2009. As part of this new international push, Noah Love & Associates Inc. will oversee all stateside communications and talent relations while CMPR Agency, founded by Craig Martin, will support these efforts through its extensive media relationships, celebrity access, and branding acumen.

Bringing Africa to the World Stage:

Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025 is more than a fashion event-it's a cultural movement. Featuring four days of runway shows, business programs, panel discussions, and curated networking experiences, ZFW seeks to position Zimbabwe as a leader in Africa's growing fashion economy. Events will take place at the luxurious Hyatt Regency Harare and the scenic ART Farm Pomona, combining modern sophistication with rich cultural storytelling.

“Noah Love & Associates Inc. is thrilled to join forces with Zimbabwe Fashion Week to amplify African fashion voices globally,” said Noah Love, Founder of the Brooklyn and South Florida-based PR firm.“And we're equally proud to be working alongside CMPR Agency, whose track record in media relations and cultural curation is unmatched.”

CMPR Agency: Senior Partner for Cultural Strategy and Talent Relations

With offices in New York and clients across fashion, luxury, and celebrity industries, CMPR Agency (cmpragency)is a powerhouse in branding and entertainment marketing. Led by Craig Martin, the agency is known for delivering high-impact media placement, talent engagement, and brand partnership strategies.

CMPR will collaborate under the leadership of Noah Love & Associates Inc. to co-lead:

U.S. media and celebrity invitations

Strategic sponsorship sourcing

Post-event content and campaign development

Cultural programming alignment for U.S. delegation

“ZFW is a visionary event,” said Craig Martin, CEO of CMPR.“We're honored to help bring the story of Zimbabwean fashion to a global audience and help cultivate real industry-to-industry exchange between Zimbabwe and the U.S.”

A Global Legacy in the Making:

Over the past decade, Zimbabwe Fashion Week has hosted 150+ designers and 85+ emerging talents, with alumni hailing from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Malawi, and beyond. The event has garnered global recognition in publications such as African Catwalk and global platforms like the BRICS Fashion Summit.

ZFW 2025 promises to elevate this legacy with the help of a U.S. delegation coordinated by NLA and CMPR, bridging the cultural and creative economies between Southern Africa and the U.S.

About Noah Love & Associates Inc.

Noah Love & Associates Inc. is a Black-owned, U.S.-based PR and brand consultancy with offices in Brooklyn, NY and Dania Beach, FL. With a reputation for elevating brands across fashion, culture, and social impact, NLA delivers full-service media strategies, strategic partnerships, and branding campaigns that resonate across industries and audiences.

About CMPR Agency

CMPR is a boutique branding and PR agency with a client roster that includes luxury brands, top-tier influencers, and major entertainment players. With deep roots in cultural strategy and celebrity engagement, CMPR helps brands make headlines and create moments that move the needle.

Visit:

