Ohio VC Fest 2025 Roars Back To Cleveland With $1M Investment Prize Opportunity, Star Speakers & Next-Gen Tech Showcase

CLEVELAND, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio VC Fest '25 , hosted by JumpStart Inc., returns to the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland on September 16-17. Once again, the conference will convene top-tier venture capitalists, angel investors, visionary founders and tech innovators for two days of high-impact programming, curated networking, and deal-making.

Now in its third year, Ohio VC Fest '25 is doubling down on its mission to accelerate Ohio's tech ecosystem and surging innovation economy with a special focus on AI and other emerging trends shaping the future of venture capital and entrepreneurship. Programming includes founder showcases, investor panels, curated 1:1 meetings and expert-led sessions about how technology, capital, and real-world impact converge.

"We're creating a platform that brings capital and innovation together in a way that reflects Ohio's growing role in the national tech economy," said JumpStart Inc. Interim CEO, Lorne Novick. "This year's agenda and speaker lineup is our most ambitious yet and we're really excited to lead these disruptive conversations."

This year's highlights include:



Elite networking with curated 1:1 meetings

Exclusive deal-making opportunities with Ohio's most promising startups

World-class thought leadership from experts shaping the innovation economy

Demo Zone showcases of tomorrow's breakthrough companies Two high-stakes pitch competitions featuring top startups

New in 2025:

Ohio VC Fest will serve as a regional host for the Starup World Cup , one of the world's largest and most prestigious competitions. Ten top startups will compete live on stage on September 17 for a chance to advance to the global finals in San Fransico and the shot at a $1 million investment prize.

Expert Speakers, Keynotes & Panel Discussions

Ohio VC Fest will feature a roster of engaging panelists from diverse industries, ready to share their expertise, ideas, and innovative solutions, from healthcare and fintech to software and beyond.

This year's Day 1 Keynote speaker is New York Times best-selling author, Amy Jo Martin. Amy Jo founded one of the first digital agencies, pioneered modern personal branding on social media and has worked with some of the biggest brands on the planet. Amy Jo is also the founder and CEO of human transformation company, Renegade Global. Their funding arm, Renegade Global Ventures, is focused on democratizing access to deal flow and the flow of capital by getting more women to the table.

Following Amy Jo's inspiring talk, she'll host a fireside chat and live recording of her hit podcast "Why Not Now?" featuring serial entrepreneur and investor, Michael Loeb.

Day 2 Keynote of Ohio VC Fest '25 is entrepreneur and investor Vivek Ramaswamy. Known for his bold ideas and leadership in technology, business and policy, Vivek will deliver the keynote address on why Ohio is at the epicenter for the future of innovation.

His talk will explore the unique opportunity Ohio presents to build and scale technologies in the Midwest that solve real-world challenges thanks to its legacy industries, skilled workforce, university-driven research, and public-private collaborations that provide the infrastructure needed to turn visionary ideas into scalable solutions.

One on One Meetups to Spark Partnerships

At Ohio VC Fest '25, attendees can engage in exclusive one-on-one meetings curated based on industry focus, capital needs, and other criteria. Organizers will use propriety software to curate one-on-one meetings meant to cultivate new relationships and structured opportunities to explore potential partnerships and investments.

Startup founders will deliver succinct elevator pitches to potential investment partners. Participants can learn from and connect with strategic partners to foster VC deal flow and efficiently grow their networks.

Investors will be matched with pre-screened, capital-seeking entrepreneurs based on their stage, industry, and other key criteria. By providing Ohio-based founders access to capital and client connections, we can facilitate deal flow for institutional and corporate investors.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available, offering premium branding, exclusive access to investment-ready startups, and private networking with over 500 founders and investors.

This event is possible thanks to sponsors, including Cyrannus, Thompson Hine, JobsOhio, Key Bank, Rev1 Ventures, Taft, Cleveland Clinic Innovations, University Hospital Ventures, and many others. Registration is now open. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit OhioVCFest.

About JumpStart Inc.

JumpStart Inc. is a nationally recognized entrepreneur support organization that equips Ohio's tech startups and small businesses with the skills, services and support they need to grow and thrive. To learn more, visit jumpstartinc.

SOURCE JumpStart Inc.

