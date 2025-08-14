Mosaik Becomes EXIT Premier Partner, Bringing Full Client Experience Platform To The EXIT Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair at EXIT Realty Corp. InternationalORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EXIT Realty Corp. International (EXIT Realty) has announced a new partnership with Mosaik , naming the platform an official Premier Partner in the EXIT Marketplace. Through this collaboration, EXIT Associates gain access to Mosaik's full client experience suite, designed to support agents from the first consultation to years beyond the Close.Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair at EXIT Realty Corp. International, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“At EXIT Realty Corp. International, we are committed to providing our agents with the very best the industry has to offer. Our new collaboration with Mosaik is a testament to this commitment. By adding Mosaik to our portfolio of approved suppliers, we strive to continually set a standard of excellence. We welcome Mosaik on board.”Mosaik combines collaborative home search, property analysis, e-signature, transaction management, client retention, and long-term homeownership support into one cohesive and branded digital ecosystem. The platform empowers agents to serve clients across their entire real estate journey, deliver exceptional service throughout the transaction, and maintain meaningful connections post-closing.“I bought my first house when I was pretty young and, at the time, it felt like a long shot,” said Sheila Reddy, CEO of Mosaik.“The deal was complicated and the market was tough, but my agent, an EXIT agent, never flinched. He guided me through it with clarity, care, and unyielding commitment, even when I wanted to give up. That experience shaped how I see real estate and, in many ways, led to Mosaik. To now partner with EXIT is nothing short of an honor. As an organization, they remain committed to client service at the highest level, and we're proud to equip their associates with the digital tools to further scale that impact.”Through this partnership, EXIT Realty and Mosaik bring together trusted service and forward- thinking technology, giving agents the tools to deliver exceptional client experiences and fuel continued growth in an evolving market.To learn more about Mosaik, visit .About EXIT Realty Corp. International. About EXIT RealtyEXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full-service, forward-thinking real estate franchisor with offices across North America and Canada, EXIT has to date paid out more than half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and as of this date, $8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit and .About MosaikMosaik (Mosaik) is a client experience platform that helps real estate brokerages and agents scale great service and deliver personalized value to clients at every stage of the journey. From home search and e-signature to transaction management and long-term homeowner engagement, Mosaik provides the tools brokerages and agents need to serve clients with excellence through their own digital ecosystem. By making it easier to meet modern expectations and stay connected beyond the close, Mosaik also helps real estate professionals earn lasting loyalty and build stronger, more recognizable brands.

