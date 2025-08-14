Six-Figure Djs Announces Fall & Winter 2025 Lineup To Accelerate DJ Careers Worldwide

Six Figure DJs hits annual milestone with the 5-Day DJ Challenge

Award-winning platform unveils lineup to level up DJ careers-live coaching, business systems and booking pathways, online and in person.

- Loren Jefferson

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Six-Figure DJs, the online DJ training and business platform helping creatives build five- and six-figure careers, announces its Fall & Winter 2025 lineup: MixOff CT (August 20), the 5-Day DJ Challenge (September 22–26), and the 90-Day DJ Accelerator (September 29–December 17).

Following its Audience Choice Award at the 2025 Yale Innovation Summit, the platform is scaling in-person and online experiences designed to grow skills, community, and opportunity for working DJs.

“When I started DJing over 20 years ago, I didn't have a roadmap or a mentor,” said Loren Jefferson (DJ Too Much), founder & CEO of Six-Figure DJs.“Our goal is to provide the systems, community, and business structure I wished I had-so DJs can turn talent into sustainable income.”

A DJ Community Forged in Purpose

At a time when DJs are expected to perform flawlessly and also master branding, marketing, pricing, and negotiations, many feel burned out, underpaid, and isolated. Six-Figure DJs was created as a space where DJs can gather safely, openly, and strategically-online and in person-to connect, learn, and win together.

“DJs need other DJs. No one else really understands it the way we do,” said Jefferson.“It was important to me to build the community I didn't have when I was coming up.”

Six-Figure DJs delivers real support, real education, real strategy-and affordable resources-especially for DJs who have historically been excluded from industry opportunities.

Program Lineup

AUGUST 20 - MixOff CT (in-person)

Time: 6:00–11:00 PM ET

Location: 903 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT

Tickets:

An in-person meetup hosted with MixSho DJs, MixOff CT invites DJs to bring a laptop or USB, play live, and build powerful relationships with other creatives.

“The MixOff CT is a space for DJs to connect in person and show off their skills. Our goal is to spark creativity and build the connections they might not even know they needed,” said DJ Ernz (Creator of MixSho DJs, ).



SEPTEMBER 22–26 - 5-Day DJ Challenge (online)

Time: Live daily at 1:00 PM ET on Zoom

Access: Open to DJs globally

Sign-Up:

Now celebrating its one-year anniversary, this live challenge helps artists explore new genres, get feedback, and build confidence. With guests including DJ ERNZ, DJ Liftoff, and Sed The Saint, it's more than a Zoom workshop, it's a full career reset.

“This challenge exceeded all my expectations,” said DJ Jay Lane.“I went from never recording myself to delivering full sets and reading a crowd in a whole new way.”



SEPTEMBER 29–DECEMBER 17 - 90-Day DJ Accelerator (online)

Format: Live workshops every other week over 12 weeks

Focus: Business & branding systems for full-time income

Apply:

Designed for DJs moving from side-hustle to six figures, the Accelerator delivers:

> Brand positioning and business modeling

> Weekly DJ assignments and social prompts

> Pricing strategy and marketing systems

> Accountability, mentorship, and goal-setting

> A draft business plan for 2026

“I thought I just wanted to mix more, but this Accelerator helped me launch new pricing tiers and book three high-paying gigs in under 90 days,” said DJ Budda B.



The Bigger Mission

“I'm doing everything I can to break the cycle of gatekeeping in this industry,” said Jefferson.“Hip-hop DJs, Afrobeat DJs, women DJs, queer DJs-we all deserve access to business structures and systems that help us succeed.”

From the bedroom to big stages, Six-Figure DJs is helping creatives turn passion into power-and skills into sustainable income.



About Six-Figure DJs

Six-Figure DJs is an online DJ academy and business platform empowering DJs-especially women, queer creatives, and artists of color-to build sustainable, lucrative careers through expert-led courses, mentorship, and gig-matching tools. Winner of the Audience Choice Award for Creative Innovation at the 2025 Yale Innovation Summit.

Six-Figure DJs: Where DJs Level Up.

This isn't just a movement-it's a DJ industry revolution.

Learn more at .

