The Andersons Appoints Emmanuel Ayuk As Executive Vice President, General Counsel, And Corporate Secretary
"Emmanuel brings nearly two decades of legal expertise and a strong track record of international experience in the agriculture sector," said Krueger. "His broad understanding of compliance, litigation, and M&A makes him a great addition to our leadership team."
He holds a bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law. He currently serves on the board of the Legal Aid Society of Metropolitan Family Services in Chicago.
About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture company that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit .
