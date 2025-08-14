Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Box Accessory For Art Supplies (PLB-475)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to reinforce the original box of crayons, chalk, colored pencils, or markers," said an inventor, from Little Egg Harbor, N.J., "so I invented the COLOR SLEEVE. My design prevents the art supplies from falling out of the bottom of the box, it preserves the original packaging and it increases organization and convenience for users."
The patent-pending invention provides a simple means to preserve the original box which stores crayons, chalk, colored pencils, or markers. In doing so, it would reinforce the bottom of the box. As a result, it prevents the stored items from continually falling out. It also offers an alternative to expensive and bulky organizers or art cases. The invention features a simple and sleek design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and parents, artists, teachers, and others who use crayons, chalk, colored pencils, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PLB-475, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
