Dodge Showcases New 2026 Muscle Lineup At Woodward Cruise



Dodge is back on Woodward with the brand's new 2026 muscle lineup at North America's largest one-day automotive event

550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000, makes its Cruise debut in the Dodge Woodward Cruise display

670-horsepower, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $60,000, showcases new multi-energy Charger lineup Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, which unlocks more than six million potential customization combinations, and new 5.7-liter HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango GT vehicles on display at Woodward callout new all-HEMI, all the time Durango lineup

Dodge is driving into Woodward Cruise weekend on Saturday, August 16, in Metro Detroit with a new lineup of 2026 model-year muscle, including the new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and 5.7-liter HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango GT.

For the fifth year in a row, Dodge will team up with the Modern Street HEMI Shootout car club for a prime location at North America's largest one-day automotive event, which draws over a million car lovers to the annual cruise.

Dodge provided an early start to the action on Woodward Avenue with the new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack reveal on August 8 and the 10th edition of Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on August 9, unleashing street-legal drag racing and new Dodge muscle debuts on Woodward.

On August 16, Dodge will be back on Woodward in full force with its muscle lineup, including:



Twin-turbocharged SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack , the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000, features 550 horsepower, clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time, runs the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds with a top speed of 177 mph and features standard all-wheel drive when you need it, rear-wheel drive when you want it

670-horsepower, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $60,000, reaches 0-60 in a time of 3.3 seconds

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak opens up a can of crazy on the supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine-powered Durango, unlocking more than six million potential customization combinations; pre-production Jailbreak models in the new-for-2026 model-year Green Machine paint color and a custom Stryker Purple paint will be on display HEMI-powered, all-wheel-drive 2026 Dodge Durango GT models, starting with orders placed August 13, and every Dodge Durango - from the well-equipped entry GT model to the SRT Hellcat - will, for the first time, come standard with a legendary HEMI V-8 engine

The Dodge Direct Connection display offers cruisers the chance to check out a variety of performance parts and crate motors from the Dodge performance parts brand. Attendees can test their knowledge of Dodge brand and Dodge vehicle trivia for the chance to win Dodge swag, and Dodge product specialists will be on hand to answer questions.

The Dodge display at the annual Woodward Cruise event will be located at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 43816 Woodward Avenue, just north of East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 16.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge and DodgeGarage .

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger muliti-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

SOURCE Stellantis