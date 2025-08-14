POP RECOVERY SYSTEMS WINS 2025 SHAPE BEAUTY AWARD

DOVER, Del., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POP Recovery Systems has been honored with a 2025 SHAPE Beauty Award for Best Pre- and Post-Surgery Recovery System. The award recognizes the company's innovative Recovery as a Service (RaaS) model, which is revolutionizing patient care.

"Winning this SHAPE Beauty Award isn't just an honor; it's proof that closing the Recovery GapTM changes everything," said Laura Alexis, Founder and CEO of POP Recovery Systems. "This award tells the world we're not just keeping up with the industry; we're setting the standard."

This year, SHAPE 's editors tested over 500 beauty products and treatments, choosing more than 100 award-winning standouts. The 2025 awards focused on proven efficacy over market buzz, identifying products that deliver real results.

POP Recovery Systems integrates mental health, nutrition, fitness, and wellness into pre- and post-surgical recovery. The company's unique, patient-centered approach has led to significant growth. In the last year, POP's revenue surpassed $1 million, and its patient base grew from 250 to over 3,000, demonstrating a strong demand for its services. POP has also built a network of top professionals in bariatrics, plastic surgery, and mental health to provide comprehensive support.

"Beauty in 2025 saw a lot of innovation, reflecting not only groundbreaking ingredient formulations and revolutionary treatments, but also products and services designed to reflect our cultural habits and trends," said Jill Di Donato, editorial director of the 2025 SHAPE Beauty Awards.

About POP Recovery Systems

POP Recovery Systems (Patients Over Profit ) is a transformative multi-disciplinary approach to the pre-and post-surgical care for elective surgery patients – combining mental health, nutrition, fitness, and concierge wellness services to accelerate recovery and overall well-being before and after elective surgery. By offering individualized and holistic treatment plans, POP helps clients achieve optimal health outcomes that align with their surgical procedures. Founder and CEO Laura Alexis developed the patent-pending concept after she found herself struggling mentally and emotionally after plastic surgery. Upon discovering that this is common and realizing the lack of resources, Laura used her acute sense of identifying gaps in the industry to create a solution. POP Recovery Systems has been featured in Inc., People Magazine, Parade, Newsweek, among many others, and is integrated into many top plastic surgery practices and hospitals nationwide.

