Standard Textile Selected To Exhibit SURPASSTM Reusable Underpad At Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

Standard Textile's SURPASS TM reusable underpad was selected for offering a smarter alternative to single-use disposable underpads, which are convenient and effective but contribute to the healthcare industry's 29 pounds of waste per bed per day 1 and increase long-term expenses. SURPASS TM meets or exceeds the performance of current disposable and reusable options and can replace up to 60 disposables over its lifespan. By minimizing moisture accumulation, it helps maintain a healthier microclimate ,2 essential in preventing moisture-associated skin damage .3 The result is a solution that enhances patient care, reduces environmental impact, and improves cost efficiency for healthcare providers.

"Vizient's Exchange is an ideal setting to highlight how SURPASS TM can make a real impact," said Alex Heiman , President of Standard Textile. "As long-time champions of reusable textiles, Standard Textile is proud to support healthcare providers looking for new ways to improve care and reduce waste. SURPASS TM offers a practical path forward that enhances patient care, minimizes environmental impact, and helps healthcare organizations manage long-term costs."

"The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or the business model of organizations," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "We are pleased to invite Standard Textile to the Exchange."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

To learn more about SURPASS TM, visit href="" target="_blank" standardtextile/SURPAS .

1Practice Greenhealth. (n.d.). Waste: Waste prevention and management. Retrieved December 4, 2024, from .

2 WoundSource. (2021, May 31). Managing your patient's microclimate. .

3 WoundSource. (2018, February 1). Preventing moisture-associated skin damage. .

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile .

Contact:

David Paredes

Director, Brand Marketing and Communications

Standard Textile

One Knollcrest Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45237

(646) 853.9219

[email protected]



SOURCE Standard Textile