The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lewis Brande As A Pinnacle Professional Member
Throughout his illustrious career spanning three decades, Lewis Brande has navigated the complexities of Intellectual Property Law with precision and dedication. His deep understanding of copyright, trademark, and federal patents law has earned him the respect of clients and peers alike.
In addition to his legal practice, Lewis Brande actively engages in community outreach and education initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights. He frequently participates in seminars and workshops, sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise with aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and business owners.
As a forward-thinker, Lewis Brande envisions continued growth and success in the realm of Intellectual Property Law. His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to his clients' needs serve as the driving force behind his future projections.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
