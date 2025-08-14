Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lewis Brande As A Pinnacle Professional Member

2025-08-14 01:16:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over 26 years of experience in the field, Lewis Brande has established himself as a trusted authority in Intellectual Property Law. Armed with two master's degrees in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science from the Polytechnic Institute of New York, his technical background provides him with a unique advantage in protecting clients' intellectual property rights.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning three decades, Lewis Brande has navigated the complexities of Intellectual Property Law with precision and dedication. His deep understanding of copyright, trademark, and federal patents law has earned him the respect of clients and peers alike.

In addition to his legal practice, Lewis Brande actively engages in community outreach and education initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights. He frequently participates in seminars and workshops, sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise with aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and business owners.

As a forward-thinker, Lewis Brande envisions continued growth and success in the realm of Intellectual Property Law. His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to his clients' needs serve as the driving force behind his future projections.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

