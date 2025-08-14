Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Headpiece For Managing Dreadlocks (PLB-478)


2025-08-14 01:16:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We wanted to create a specially designed headpiece for managing dreadlocks," said one of two inventors, from Darby, Pa., "so we invented the N- STYLE. Our design would serve as a timesaving and aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional methods of maintaining dreadlocks."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to maintain and control dreadlocks. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also offers an aesthetically pleasing appearance. The invention features a hassle-free and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear dreadlocks, and anyone with thick, full, long hair that is curly, straight, or dreaded. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PLB-478, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN14082025003732001241ID1109930137

