Results Of PBGH Transparency Initiative Provide Employers With New Insights On Commercial Health Care Pricing, Quality & Value: Register For Virtual Event 9/24 To Learn More

Oakland, California, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging newly available transparency data to identify the real cost and value of commercial health care for self-insured employers, Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) , a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S., will host a virtual event to share results from its groundbreaking PBGH Health Care Data Project on September 24, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT. Register for the event to hear from PBGH members, partners, and project participants about the approach, key learnings, outcomes and how employers can use the newly available data insights to be effective, prudent fiduciaries.

Attendees will also learn how PBGH's Health Care Data Project is informing its advocacy work in price transparency − beyond enforcement measures − to clarify specific standards needed to improve the quality and useability of transparency data to benefit all employers.

Who should attend? Employers/plan sponsors; third-party administrators (TPAs); benefits consultants; insurance carriers; policymakers and staffers; legal and compliance advisors; plan vendors and administrators; hospital executives; and other stakeholders who influence or are impacted by employers' fiduciary obligations under ERISA and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (“CAA”).

“This is a big win for employers, but the path is not easy,” explained Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH.“Employers have been tasked with holding the health care industry accountable on behalf of U.S. workers as fiduciaries – to procure high quality services at a fair price from a system that is designed to keep them from having access to the information they need. And now, as the health care affordability crisis accelerates, the pressure on employers will only intensify.”

Dr. Raymond Tsai of PBGH, a clinical informaticist and primary care physician shared that“PBGH set out to help employers use the transparency data, and we now have the insights and experience to know the depth of knowledge, experience, and actuarial rigor it takes to transform that data into meaningful and actionable procurement. This has industry wide implications as purchasing innovation is enabled with transparent data. There is much more to come.”

Raymond Tsai, M.D. , Vice President, Advanced Primary Care, PBGH

Caroline Pearson , Executive Director, Peterson Center on Healthcare

Erica Reijula , Senior Consulting Actuary, Milliman Elizabeth Mitchell , President and CEO, PBGH

Register to attend the virtual event,“Are We There Yet? Making Transparency Work for Purchasers and Patients” on September 24, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT at: .

The PBGH transparency initiative is supported by a grant from the Peterson Center on Healthcare.

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing healthcare services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower healthcare costs and increase quality across the U.S.

