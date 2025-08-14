Recognizing The Telltale Signs A Watch Needs Servicing
Ken Bowers , owner of KenWorks in Metairie, Louisiana, has spent decades buying, servicing, and repairing watches of all types. He notes that most watch owners wait until a problem is obvious before seeking help-often at the expense of the movement's health.“A well-maintained watch can last for generations,” says Bowers.“Knowing the early signs it needs attention helps protect its value and function.”
Signs to Watch For
1. Inconsistent Timekeeping
When a watch begins running noticeably fast or slow, it may be a sign that lubrication has degraded, gears are worn, or the movement is magnetized. Even small timing irregularities can point to underlying issues.
2. Stiff or Rough Winding
Mechanical and automatic watches should wind smoothly. Resistance, grinding, or skipping sensations when winding often indicate a need for cleaning or adjustment. Left unchecked, these symptoms can strain components and shorten the movement's lifespan.
3. Condensation Under the Crystal
Even a tiny amount of moisture inside the case can lead to rust and damage delicate parts. Fogging or droplets beneath the crystal signal compromised seals or gaskets, and immediate servicing is critical to prevent corrosion.
4. Reduced Power Reserve
If a fully wound watch stops sooner than expected, it may be losing efficiency due to dried lubricants, a worn mainspring, or other mechanical wear. Servicing restores optimal performance and power storage.
5. Unusual Noises
Clicks, grinding, or rattling sounds from inside the case are never a good sign. A healthy watch movement should operate almost silently, and any unexpected noise warrants a professional inspection.
6. Difficulty Setting the Time or Date
When the crown feels loose, overly tight, or fails to engage properly, it can be a symptom of stem, gear, or gasket issues. Continuing to force adjustments may cause more severe internal damage.
7. Overdue Maintenance Schedule
Most watches benefit from servicing every three to five years, depending on type, usage, and environmental exposure. Even if a watch seems to be functioning normally, preventative care extends its life.
Why Timely Servicing Matters
Servicing involves more than correcting visible issues. A comprehensive service typically includes disassembling the movement, cleaning each part, replacing worn components, reassembling with fresh lubrication, and testing for accuracy. Water-resistance seals are also checked and replaced as needed.
Delaying service can lead to metal-on-metal wear, moisture damage, or deterioration of internal components-repairs that are often more complex and costly than preventative maintenance.
The Role of Environment
Daily wear exposes watches to dust, humidity, shocks, and even magnetic fields. High humidity and sudden temperature changes are particularly tough on water resistance, while strong magnets-found in everything from smartphones to handbags-can disrupt movement accuracy.
Balancing Function and Preservation
While collectors may choose to limit wear on certain vintage or rare pieces, regularly worn watches should be maintained as both functional instruments and valuable possessions. Even watches stored for long periods benefit from periodic servicing to prevent oils from drying out and seals from cracking.
Conclusion
From the subtle drift of a minute hand to the sudden appearance of condensation, small warning signs can indicate it's time for servicing. Early action not only preserves precision but also protects the investment and heritage behind a timepiece.
For those in the Metairie area, KenWorks provides expertise in evaluating and servicing watches to ensure they remain reliable for years to come.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment