Northwest Collision Center Announces Growth And New Mazda Certification

Northwest Collision Center in St. Petersburg expands its facility and earns official Mazda OEM certification, reinforcing its leadership in collision repair.

- Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Collision Center , a trusted family-owned and operated auto body repair facility, today announced its ongoing expansion and continued commitment to delivering the highest quality repair services to the Saint Petersburg community. The announcement marks a period of sustained growth, including a major facility expansion and the addition of a new certified collision repair credential from Mazda.

Building on its legacy of excellence since 1959, Northwest Collision Center has doubled the size of its facility, expanding from 17,000 to 39,000 square feet. This added space enables faster service and advanced repair capabilities, especially for the increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road. The expansion also includes new technology, tools, and infrastructure to meet the repair standards of today's modern vehicles.

In addition to the physical growth, the shop has been officially designated as a Mazda Certified Collision Repair Facility. This latest certification joins an impressive lineup of OEM credentials, including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. Certification ensures that every repair is performed using genuine parts and manufacturer-approved procedures, which are essential for maintaining a vehicle's safety systems and factory warranty.

Word From the Owner

"We are incredibly proud to continue growing with the Saint Petersburg community, and our recent achievements reflect our commitment to excellence," said Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center.

Located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710 , Northwest Collision Center offers a comprehensive range of services, including frame straightening, dent removal, auto painting, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration. The shop provides a lifetime warranty, free vehicle pickup and delivery, and expert insurance claim support.

About Northwest Collision Center

Founded in 1959, Northwest Collision Center is a family-owned and operated auto body repair shop in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a reputation built on integrity, transparency, and technical excellence, the center is dedicated to restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition with unmatched precision and care. Northwest Collision Center holds multiple OEM certifications and is known for its high customer satisfaction, as evidenced by its over 500 five-star reviews.

