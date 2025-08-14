Cousins Maine Lobster Rolls Out Second Lubbock Truck

"After a strong debut with our first truck in Lubbock, we are looking forward to serving more communities who can't get enough of Cousins Maine Lobster," said Chris Wilson. "It's been an honor to build the brand's expansion throughout West Texas and bring a taste of Maine to new areas. I am excited for our second truck to serve more people in the region and can enjoy our premium lobster offering and hospitality."

For more information on our Lubbock food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Lubbock

"Chris is an outstanding franchisee who has already shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining the Cousins Maine Lobster brand last year," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "We're confident his newest truck in Lubbock will have the same energy and guest reception, and we look forward to supporting his continued growth to bring the authentic taste of Maine lobster to more markets."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including Des Moines, Iowa and Nebraska.

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier seafood franchise bringing authentic Maine lobster to communities nationwide through its fleet of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants. Founded in 2012 by cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, the brand started as a passion project and quickly gained national recognition after securing an investment from Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become a leading seafood franchise, delivering high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster with a commitment to consistency, hospitality, and an unforgettable guest experience. Whether serving seafood lovers from its iconic food trucks or expanding into new markets with restaurant locations, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to set the standard for premium lobster offerings.

