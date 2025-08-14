Lear Capital Releases Comprehensive Report On The End Of Dollar Dominance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report highlights three critical developments reshaping the global financial system: the systematic decline of dollar dominance in international finance, the historical pattern of reserve currency transitions, and the unprecedented strategic moves central banks worldwide are making toward gold accumulation.

"After more than 80 years as the world's reserve currency, the U.S. dollar is approaching the natural end of its lifecycle," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "History suggests that reserve currencies last an average of 80 to 110 years before being replaced. Combined with rising U.S. debt, geopolitical shifts, and mounting inflation concerns, we're witnessing a fundamental transformation in how the world stores and transfers value."

Key Findings from the Report:

Record-Breaking Central Bank Gold Purchases: Central banks purchased 1,136 metric tons of gold in 2022, followed by 1,037 metric tons in 2023 and 1,045 metric tons in 2024. In 2025, the world is on pace to surpass even these record levels, with gold now accounting for over 20% of global demand compared to just 10% in the early 2010s.

BRICS Expansion Accelerates De-Dollarization: The BRICS alliance now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates alongside original members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Together, this coalition comprises nearly half of the world's population and is actively developing alternative payment systems, trading in local currencies, and accumulating gold reserves instead of dollars.

Unsustainable U.S. Debt Crisis: With national debt surpassing $37 trillion and annual interest payments exceeding $1 trillion-more than the U.S. spends on either national defense or education-the report argues that continued monetary expansion weakens both domestic and international confidence in the dollar's long-term stability.

Major Financial Institution Forecasts: Leading banks, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, have issued forecasts predicting gold prices could reach $4,000 to $4,500 per ounce, supported by continued central bank buying, inflationary pressures, and increasing investor demand for portfolio diversification.

The report also features insights from financial educator Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," who has called the dollar "fake money" and predicts silver could double in value to $70 per ounce, citing its role in renewable energy and technology applications.

"If the world's most powerful financial institutions are reducing their dollar exposure and turning to gold, individual investors should seriously consider doing the same," DeMeritt added. "This isn't speculation-it's a coordinated global strategy to move away from fiat currencies and into real, tangible assets."

Notable Central Bank Activity Highlighted in the Report:



China: The People's Bank of China has increased gold holdings for seven consecutive months in 2025, bringing official reserves to 2,299 tons, with analysts suggesting actual holdings may be significantly higher

Poland: Added 49 tons in Q1 2025 alone, following approximately 90 tonnes in 2024 Kazakhstan: Added 7 tons in May 2025, bringing total reserves to 299 tons

The report emphasizes that gold-backed ETFs have seen their largest inflows in five years during the first half of 2025, indicating growing institutional and retail investor interest in precious metals as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

"Gold and silver prices can move quickly, especially in uncertain times," the report concludes. "The world is changing, and when it does, the best move is to be ahead of the curve."

