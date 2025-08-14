Renowned Winston & Strawn Trial Lawyer, Appellate Judge Pen Updated Version Of Well-Received Trial Guide

American Bar Association publishes 2nd edition of 'On the Jury Trial'

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight years after they published a bestselling how-to guide designed to help trial lawyers hone their advocacy skills, Winston & Strawn trial lawyer Thomas Melsheimer and Dallas appellate court justice Craig Smith are back with a new version.

"On the Jury Trial: Principles and Practices for Effective Advocacy, Second Edition," is published by the American Bar Association and includes additional insights on the courtroom and juries.

"When we first wrote this in 2017, there was no such thing as remote advocacy, for example," Mr. Melsheimer says. "In this edition, we've tried to address what has changed and what has stayed the same."

The book's second edition includes new chapters on remote advocacy and the contemporary jury, and how its attitudes have shifted over time and what that means for the trial lawyer. In addition, the authors provide their advice on voir dire, opening statement, closing argument and more.

As it did when first published, the book includes plenty of real-life examples, drawn from court transcripts of actual cases. A federal judge reviewing "On the Jury Trial" for Law360 in 2018 praised the book's approach and said "the advice from the two authors comes as a breath of fresh air." Legendary trial lawyer Michael Tigar called it "a book every lawyer should read."

This time around, praise comes from fellow courtroom legends such as Dan Webb, Mark Lanier, Charla Aldous, and Abbe Lowell, who says, "Whether it is your first or 100th trial coming up, start by reading this book."

"It was a very good exercise for us to go back and consider these trial concepts again," Justice Smith says. "Our hope is that it turns into an equally good exercise for our readers, whether they be practicing lawyers or law students learning trial advocacy."

Tom Melsheimer, described by American Lawyer as "one of the most sought-after trial lawyers in the country" and as a "celebrated storyteller" by another national publication, has successfully tried civil and criminal cases all over the country. He is co-chair of the Litigation Department for Winston & Strawn.

Justice Craig Smith was elected to the Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals in 2020. That position follows 14 years of service as judge of the 192nd District Court in Dallas County.

"On the Jury Trial: Principles and Practices for Effective Advocacy, Second Edition," is available through the American Bar Association. Go to .

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED