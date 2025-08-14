Sleep Electric Brisbane North Surpasses 1,000 Customers, Reinventing Home Sleep Support For Modern Needs

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep Electric Brisbane North has officially surpassed 1,000 customers, marking a milestone in its ongoing effort to improve how Australians access sleep support technologies in their own homes.

The figure highlights growing interest in adaptive sleep systems, particularly adjustable beds, among Australians navigating changing health, comfort, and mobility needs. Sleep Electric's mobile showroom model, available in Brisbane North and across other regions, has enabled individuals to trial adjustable beds and related sleep technologies in-home, allowing for decisions based on personal comfort, spatial fit, and lifestyle requirements.

The milestone comes amid rising demand for customisable home care options, especially among individuals supported through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), My Aged Care, or those working directly with occupational therapists. As a registered NDIS provider, Sleep Electric continues to deliver its services in accordance with national care standards, extending its reach to those most in need of accessible sleep solutions.

“Our mobile showroom helps remove the guesswork and pressure of traditional retail,” said a Sleep Electric spokesperson.“Bringing products directly into customers' homes ensures they can make informed choices in a familiar environment, something that's especially important for people with health or mobility concerns.”

The 1,000-customer milestone reflects both the scale of interest in adjustable bedding systems and the appeal of in-home consultation services. Customers have cited convenience, comfort, and direct access to expert advice as key factors in their decision-making process.

Sleep Electric's offerings include adjustable and hi-lo beds, recliner chairs, and pressure-relief mattresses. Many of these products are designed to support a range of health needs including arthritis, reflux, sleep apnoea, and post-surgery recovery.

This achievement in Brisbane North underscores the company's broader mission: to ensure more Australians can access suitable, adaptive sleep solutions within their own homes.

About Sleep Electric

Sleep Electric is a family-owned business specialising in adjustable massage beds and sleep systems. With locations across Australia, including Sleep Electric Brisbane North, the company delivers in-home consultations and trials tailored to a variety of health and mobility needs.

