The Automotive Experience Alliance Advances Strategies To Align Elevate And Future-Proof Auto Shows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Year Two Initiatives Announced at Automotive Experience Alliance 2025 Annual Meeting

- Jennfier Morand, Chairman, AEAWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of auto shows with a shared interest in driving innovation and standardization throughout the auto show industry, continues to build momentum as it moves into its second year, shaping a more aligned, data-driven, and collaborative future for auto shows across North America.At the AEA 2025 Annual Meeting, held July 14–15 in Montreal, AEA members, board leaders, and strategic partners came together to reflect on the alliance's inaugural year, share best practices, and explore strategies to ensure auto shows continue to deliver consumer value and OEM impact in an evolving landscape.AEA Annual Meeting HighlightsThe Annual Meeting centered on key focus areas that could shape the AEA's future direction: developing a shared Auto Show Play Book to document and elevate best practices across event design and consumer engagement; exploring ways to strengthen collaboration with local marketing associations (LMAs), dealer groups, and OEMs through outreach tools and partnerships; and aligning on a standardized measurement framework to help shows demonstrate impact, drive improvement, and support future investment.“The AEA Annual Meeting was an incredibly valuable experience, bringing together a collaborative community of OEMs, agencies, and show producers to reflect on progress and shape the future of auto shows,” said Tiffany Siverman, Account Director, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing.“From deep dives into the audit and consumer survey findings to engaging case studies and roundtable discussions, the insights shared will be key to driving continued innovation and impact across the industry. We're excited to keep building on the AEA's momentum in the year ahead.”Appointment of New Chair & Addition of Board MembersThe AEA also announced new leadership appointments during the Annual Meeting:●Jennifer Morand, President of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show, has been appointed Chairman of the AEA Board. A founding board member, Morand brings deep experience in media relations, strategy, and automotive events.●Mike Gempp, Executive Director at the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia●Ahmad Halawi, Executive Director of the Greater Charlotte Automobile Dealers Association●Pamela Crail, President of the San Antonio Automobile Dealers AssociationThe new board members will serve alongside existing board members:●Louis Vitantonio, President of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association●Wyatt Wainwright, President of the Houston Automobile Dealers Association●Greg Remensperger, Executive Vice President of the Oregon Automobile Dealers Association“It's an honor to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the AEA and the evolving auto show industry,” said Morand.“Our focus is centered around uniting best practices that keep shows vital – serving as dynamic platforms for education, immersive experiences, and consumer influence throughout the vehicle purchase journey. With strong momentum from our recent annual meeting, I'm energized to help lead this important work into the future.”Looking AheadAs the AEA grows in both membership and momentum, the 2025-2026 season marks an important chapter for building alignment, piloting new tools, and preparing for a future where auto shows evolve in step with consumer behaviors. A core focus will be expanding engagement with OEMs, dealer partners, and LMAs to amplify local impact and reinforce auto shows as dynamic platforms for connection, education, and brand experience.“Our industry is at an inflection point,” added Morand.“The AEA's work will help ensure we're not only responding to change, but leading it with tools, insights, and collaboration that strengthen every show, in both large or smaller markets.”For more information on the AEA, visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance, and follow the AEA on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

John Capano

Automotive Experience Alliance Inc.

+1 310-867-5622

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.