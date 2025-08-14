J. Thelander Unveils Major Survey Model Update And Compensation Mapping Tool

Thousands of companies and firms in the private capital markets now have enhanced tools to compare compensation regionally and/or globally and can view real-time compensation data for the positions they have completed

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Thelander Consulting , the leading source of compensation data and consulting for private companies and investment firms, has announced a major update to its long-standing survey model, reinforcing its commitment to continuously evolving with the needs of the private capital markets.

For nearly 30 years, J. Thelander Consulting has been the trusted source for private company and investment firm compensation data, insights and analysis, collecting more than 1.7 million data points over the past 10 years through their in-house online survey tool. All data is published in aggregate only, and no individual names or company information is ever disclosed, ensuring full confidentiality in a space where privacy matters.

Today, in response to client feedback, Thelander has transformed its survey incentive with a more personalized experience where survey contributors now receive access to real-time compensation data specifically for the job titles they submit. It's a first-of-its-kind offering for the firm, setting a new standard for relevance and value in compensation insights.

"We heard from survey participants that they want access to real-time compensation data for the exact titles they input, not necessarily the most popular jobs in the market," said Jody Thelander, Founder and CEO of the namesake firm. "Because our firm is nimble and adapts quickly to market shifts, nothing we provide is ever stale or outdated – and as we understand that completing the survey takes time, we want the complimentary silver subscription to be the most valuable and useful for participants as it can be. That's why we changed platform access – it has all been driven by client feedback."

Additionally, J. Thelander recently introduced a new interactive compensation map feature that shows how total cash compensation varies across the U.S., and for select roles, globally. It allows users to compare compensation across regions in a single view - a critical capability for private companies and investment firms with teams in multiple locations or those hiring remote workers who need to ensure their offers are competitive. As real-time, region-based benchmarking remains one of the most frequent criteria in compensation planning as talent markets continue to shift geographically, these maps are available as an add-on to all subscriptions to improve transparency.

These two enhancements help redefine how compensation data is accessed and customized, and mirror J. Thelander Consulting's high-touch, holistic, client service philosophy: to deliver unparalleled resources that are curated to address the unique compensation needs of the global private capital markets. The Thelander platform and datasets are in a league of their own as a trustworthy, robust, and real-time service that supports elite entrepreneurs and investment firms driving the next generation of innovation.

