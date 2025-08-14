SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WNS, MBC, PNFP On Behalf Of Shareholders
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS )'s sale to Capgemini for $76.50 per share. If you are a WNS shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC )'s merger with American Woodmark Corporation. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, MasterBrand shareholders will own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you are a MasterBrand shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP )'s merger with Synovus Financial Corp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Pinnacle shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company. If you are a Pinnacle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
