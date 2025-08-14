Elder Bray & Bankler Advises On Sale Of Dynamic Systems To Quanta Services

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate law firm Elder Bray & Bankler PC recently advised FGI Group, Inc. on its sale of Dynamic Systems to Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR ) for an upfront purchase price of $1.35 billion, and a potential earnout of up to $216 million. The upfront purchase price was paid in a mix of cash and publicly-traded stock of Quanta.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Dynamic Systems, one of the largest mechanical solutions providers in the country, is a premier, turnkey mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure solutions provider with a diversified customer base and exposure to the attractive and growing technology, semiconductor, healthcare and other load center markets. Quanta is a leading provider of comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets.

Elder Bray & Bankler provided comprehensive legal counsel to FGI Group throughout the transaction, including deal structuring, negotiation, and regulatory guidance. The Elder Bray team was led by Scott Bankler and Jake McCloy, with key support from Matt Augustyn, Jake Pylman, Chip Sugg, and Austin Baker Wiese.

Elder Bray & Bankler is a Texas-based corporate law firm focused on complex business transactions, mergers and acquisitions and private equity. With decades of experience, the firm combines deep legal knowledge with a practical, business-minded approach to help clients achieve successful outcomes.

For more information regarding the transaction, please see Quanta's press release .

