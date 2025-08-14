Cruise Planners Hosts 2025 Luxury Forum At Secrets Playa Esmeralda, Empowering Advisors In High-End Travel Sales

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As more travelers seek out tailored, high-end experiences, Cruise Planners continues to strengthen its role in the luxury travel space. The Luxury Forum focused on giving advisors the tools, insights and supplier connections they need to serve the discerning luxury client with confidence and creativity.

"Luxury travel continues to evolve, and our advisors are right at the forefront," said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. "This event gives them the tools, knowledge, and industry connections they need to stay ahead of the curve and deliver truly exceptional experiences for their clients."

The event kicked off with opening remarks from Michelle Fee and Chief Strategy Officer Scott Koepf, who emphasized the sector's explosive growth. With 28 million luxury travelers worldwide and the market valued at $230 billion, the potential for travel advisors is immense, especially as today's travelers increasingly seek out meaningful and experience-rich journeys.

The program featured dynamic training sessions, supplier panels, and expert insights into consumer behavior in the luxury and expedition segments. A standout moment was the keynote by Karl Kannstadter, VP of Content Strategy at Exploration at Signature Travel Network, who delivered a deep dive into "What Story Does Your Client Want to Tell?" On delivering clients memorable moments and a story worth telling when they return from their trip.

A highlight of the week was the Luxury Agent Panel, moderated by Fee and featuring powerhouse producers Debra Thune, Carol Rice, Maria Tilton and Sue Palenik. Their candid discussions and field-tested advice offered fellow advisors valuable strategies on attracting affluent clients, delivering elite service and closing high-end sales.

Throughout the week, advisors connected directly with leading luxury brands through curated networking events providing them with expert insight on the innerworkings of the travel space.

"This event goes beyond just training," said Scott Koepf, Chief Strategy Officer at Cruise Planners. "It's about giving our advisors a fresh perspective, stronger industry relationships, and the confidence to elevate the way they serve high-end clients."

The Luxury Forum is part of a broader lineup of in-person training events hosted by Cruise Planners throughout the year, including the Land Symposium, Bootcamps, and the company's Annual Convention, all designed to foster ongoing education and advisor success.

