Mobility Week Debuts With Over 25 Events Celebrating Innovation Across The Transportation Industry

Initiative convenes global stakeholders across the mobility and technology space to identify opportunities to evolve the industry through curated programming.

- Justine Johnson, chief mobility officer, State of Michigan

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Mobility Week will take place in Detroit from September 20 to September 27, 2025. The initiative launches with a week-long event across Detroit, Michigan – the birthplace of the American automotive industry – to highlight the city's legacy and future as a hub for transportation innovation. Mobility Week will bring together mobility and transportation technology experts from around the globe to build partnerships and identify opportunities to accelerate innovation.

“Michigan is where legacy automotive strength meets cutting-edge innovation,” said Michigan's chief mobility officer, Justine Johnson.“Mobility Week is not just an opportunity to talk about the next generation of mobility - it's an opportunity to build it. From life-saving drones to advanced delivery trucks, Michigan is where the mobility industry goes to turn collaboration into commercialization.”

The mobility industry is at a critical inflection point as geopolitical shifts reshape global supply chains and create opportunities for companies to localize production, secure critical materials, and reduce reliance on other regions. With this shift, mobility players are rethinking sourcing strategies and manufacturing footprints to build in the United States.

At the same time, the startup funding landscape has evolved, particularly for capital-intensive mobility ventures, bringing a renewed focus on substance over hype. Investors are prioritizing commercially viable, scalable solutions with clear market fit. As a result, startups, corporates, and public institutions are forming deeper partnerships to de-risk innovation, unlock resources, and drive forward innovation with strategic alignment. Mobility Week will facilitate these deeper partnerships and connections with a focus on manufacturing, supply chain, reindustrialization, and advanced aerial mobility dominance, in addition to maritime and ground-based mobility.

"Mobility Week is a powerful platform to showcase Detroit's evolving leadership in manufacturing - from its legacy as the heart of American industry to its growing role in flexible, small-scale production,” said Chris Nolte, co-founder & president, Bloom.“As the U.S. renews its focus on reindustrialization, the nation is looking to Michigan for what's next. We're proud to be part of this moment and this momentum.”

Events throughout the week will include technology showcases, policy forums, pitch competitions, networking receptions, and panels featuring industry experts. Hosted at various venues across the city, Mobility Week aims to foster cross-sector collaboration, spur investment, and accelerate the development of solutions to the world's most pressing transportation challenges.

Key Participants Include:

Startups and venture-backed scale-ups

Leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers

National and international investors

Local and federal policymakers

Research institutions and universities

The initiative is powered by a coalition of regional stakeholders and national partners, ensuring broad engagement from across the public and private sectors. Decentralized programming enables Mobility Week to function as an open platform and, by design, empowers any interested partner to join forces in curating an experience for mobility stakeholders.

“Bringing together leaders from across the established and emerging mobility industries is essential to challenging assumptions about what's possible and uncovering new paths forward,” said Katie Soven, managing director, Newlab Detroit.“These moments of collaboration drive real progress toward a more resilient future for our region. That's why we are thrilled to be a part of the launch of Michigan Mobility Week.”

“Innovation has fundamentally reshaped the automotive industry. Automakers and suppliers are no longer just manufacturers - they are at the forefront of technology leadership,” said Glenn Stevens, Jr. executive director of MichAuto at the Detroit Regional Chamber.“At MichAuto, we are energized by how the mobility sector continues to evolve and committed to helping Michigan remain at the forefront of this global transformation.”

“Mobility Week is proof that when startups, industry, government, and communities come together, we can accelerate solutions that improve how people and goods move,“ said Mark de la Vergne, director of economic innovation and policy at Michigan Central.“Michigan Central is proud to collaborate with partners across Michigan and around the world to advance technologies and ideas that will transform mobility for everyone.”

For more information, event details, and registration, visit MobilityWeek

Media Contact

Mobility Week

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.