The World Stamp Show Is Coming, The World Stamp Show Is Coming!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The United States hosted its first international philatelic exhibition in New York City in 1913 and has hosted similar expos once a decade ever since. In 1926, the U.S. Post Office Department issued a special souvenir sheet commemorating the 1777 Battle of White Plains with text promoting the second international philatelic exhibition on the selvage, the start of a tradition of commemorating or promoting the exhibition through stamps.

Since the 1970s, a tradition of issuing special stamps to commemorate the international philatelic exhibition at the event itself has generally given way to the issuance of stamps to promote the exhibition in advance. Today, many other nations issue stamps - sometimes three years beforehand - to build anticipation and commemorate a gathering that celebrates the confluence of art, education, history and international goodwill.

Featuring digital illustrations, these two intaglio-printed stamps resemble vintage engravings as a way to pay homage to stamps issued in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

One of the two stamps depicts the Old North Church, the oldest standing church building in Boston, as it appeared during the American Revolution.

The second of two stamps shows a "midnight rider" on horseback in Colonial garb holding a lantern to light his way.

On the evening of April 18, 1775, the Old North Church became an icon of the American Revolution when two lanterns in the bell tower signaled riders to warn rebellious Colonists that the British were crossing the Charles River and marching west toward Concord, MA, where rebellion-minded Colonists were thought to be storing munitions.

The best known of the "midnight riders," Boston silversmith Paul Revere, has become legendary, but others believed to be riders that night included Concord resident Dr. Samuel Prescott and Boston tanner William Dawes.

The battles of Lexington and Concord occurred the following day, marking the start of the Revolutionary War.

Dan Gretta was the artist for these stamps. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, served as the stamps' designer.

The Boston 2026 World Stamp Show stamps are being issued as Forever stamps. These Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate. News of the Boston 2026 World Stamp Show stamps are being shared with the hashtag #WorldStampShowStamp .

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

