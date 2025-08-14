Icelandic Glacial Announced As Official Water Of Laver Cup 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Renowned for its exceptional purity, Icelandic Glacial water is sourced directly from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, one of the world's most sustainable natural water sources. With a naturally high pH of 8.4 and a refreshingly crisp taste, Icelandic Glacial provides premium hydration. Icelandic Glacial products will be available to Laver Cup players during practice sessions and matches, to VIP guests at the Laver Cup Opening Night Gala, and to staff working behind the scenes at Laver Cup 2025.

"I am pleased to welcome Icelandic Global as the Official Water of Laver Cup 2025," said Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks. "Their super-premium spring water is the ideal choice to provide hydration for our players, guests and staff in San Francisco."

"Icelandic Glacial has always stood for purity, performance, and exceptional quality - values that align perfectly with the prestige of the Laver Cup," said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "We're proud to hydrate the world's best players, guests and staff at this iconic event."

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup pits six of the best men's players from Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World, captained by Andre Agassi.

In San Francisco, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud have been named so far to represent Team Europe, and Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Joao Fonseca will represent Team World, with the remaining players for both teams to be announced before the start of the US Open.

A limited number of upper-level tickets for Friday and Sunday are available via Ticketmaster , the official ticketing partner of Chase Center.

For further updates on player announcements, event information, special offers and more, fans are encouraged to register as a 'Laver Cup Insider' at lavercup .

The Laver Cup is a joint initiative between TEAM8, Tennis Australia, the USTA and Jorge Paulo Lemann and is an official part of the ATP Tour calendar, with results recorded on official player records.

The Laver Cup is supported by Founding Partner Rolex and Global Sponsors UBS, Mercedes-Benz and Alipay+.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic GlacialTM is a super-premium natural spring water sourced from the certified sustainable Ölfus Spring in Iceland, formed over 5,000 years ago and protected by a barrier of lava rock. This exceptionally pure water boasts a naturally low mineral content and a high alkaline pH of 8.4. Certified free of all contaminants-including PFAs, also known as "forever chemicals"-Icelandic Glacial delivers unmatched purity. It also holds the distinction of using 100% natural green energy in both product and operation. To discover more about the Purest Tasting Water on EarthTM, please visit , like us on Facebook @IcelandicGlacial, and follow us on Instagram @IcelandicGlacial.

