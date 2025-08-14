Angle Health Partners With Perfectquote To Revolutionize Level Funded Health Plan Quoting With Industry's First Real-Time Underwritten Rates

Group Health Life and Benefits Brokers can leverage PerfectQuote's Digital Quoting Platform to receive firm, underwritten level funded quotes directly from Angle Health in under 2 minutes.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., a leading group health digital quoting platform, announced its partnership with Angle Health, to provide PerfectQuote customers with direct, firm underwritten Angle Health proposals for level funded health plans delivered through its Request-for-Proposal ("RFP") toolset.

With a critical mass of firms and general agencies leveraging the PerfectQuote platform (including 14 of the top 20 largest U.S.-based firms) servicing over 100,000 employers through the platform, innovative carriers, like Angle Health, are taking advantage of a frictionless digital distribution experience to deliver firm underwritten rates and bindable quotes; allowing PerfectQuote to continue its mission to enable distribution at scale to thousands of brokers nationwide along with reporting insights to help carrier sales and underwriting teams optimize their operations.

"Angle Health is transforming how brokers access level funded health plans by delivering what the industry has never seen before – firm, underwritten level funded quotes in under 2 minutes using the same basic information required for ACA small group quoting," said Caleb Parker, Chief Commercial Officer at Angle Health. "Our partnership with PerfectQuote enables brokers to seamlessly compare our level funded solutions alongside traditional ACA small group products, giving them the power to present comprehensive options to their clients instantly."

The breakthrough integration allows brokers to quote Angle Health's level funded plans with national PPO network access using only:



Employee census data (ages, zip codes, coverage tiers)

Employer information (location, industry, FTE count) Desired effective date

This represents a dramatic departure from traditional level funded quoting that typically requires weeks of underwriting, extensive medical questionnaires, and preliminary pricing subject to change.

"Level funded health plans have historically been difficult for brokers to access due to lengthy underwriting timelines and complex quoting processes," said Curtis Kadohama, VP of Partnerships at PerfectQuote. "Angle Health's technology-first approach enables our broker partners to quote sophisticated level funded options alongside ACA products in real-time, fundamentally changing how small and mid-size employers access self-funded benefits."

Since the 2018 launch of the platform, PerfectQuote successfully provided brokers the ability to streamline their quoting processes for employer group clients of all sizes by eliminating and automating many manual error-prone tasks, reducing close times by as much as 95%.

Key benefits of the Angle Health-PerfectQuote integration include:



Instant Firm Quotes: Real-time underwriting delivers bindable level funded rates in under 2 minutes

Simplified Data Requirements: Uses standard ACA census information – no medical underwriting or lengthy questionnaires

Side-by-Side Comparisons: Quote level funded and ACA small group products simultaneously on one platform

National Network Access: Immediate access to Aetna ASA PPO, Cigna Choice Fund PPO, and other national networks

Transparent Pricing: Firm quotes with no post-submission adjustments or surprises

12/24 Contract Flexibility: Flexible contract terms with guaranteed 12-month runout periods Digital Implementation: 72-hour turnaround from sale to digital member ID cards

The partnership addresses a critical gap in the group benefits market where level funded plans – which can offer significant cost savings and cash flow advantages over traditional fully insured products – have remained largely inaccessible to brokers due to operational complexity and extended quoting timelines.

About Angle Health

Angle Health is an AI-native, integrated healthcare and financial services company providing custom, full-service health plans for employers across the United States. As the only carrier solution offering near-instant, firmly underwritten level funded health plans, Angle Health leverages proprietary technology to deliver what traditional carriers cannot: firm quotes in under 2 minutes with no post-quote surprises. Founded by healthcare and technology veterans, Angle Health is venture-backed with significant capital reserves and operates through its licensed insurance entity, Balanced Insurance Company of Utah (BICU), with reinsurance partnerships through A+ rated carriers. The company serves employers across 45 states through its innovative level funded health plans. For more information, visit .

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers for brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry. The company provides brokers with a category-leading cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform (PerfectQuote) that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers. The application is used by several of the top 10, 50 and 100 largest US-based agencies that service over 80,000 employer groups through the platform.

Media Contact: Marketing Department, [email protected]

