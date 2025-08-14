D.Law Recognized As #3 Best Place To Work In Los Angeles By Los Angeles Business Journal In Mid-Size Category - The Only Law Firm In The Top 5

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ranking was announced at LABJ's annual reception last week, where regional leaders convened to acknowledge firms demonstrating excellence in workplace culture and management practices. This accolade underscores D.Law's strategic focus on cultivating a collaborative, high-performance environment that supports legal professionals in delivering superior client outcomes in employment litigation.

"This recognition affirms our investment in a culture that prioritizes trust, professional development, and empowerment," stated Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney. "In the competitive landscape of employment law, fostering such an environment enables us to attract top talent and drive innovative advocacy on behalf of California workers. Being the only law firm in the top 5 is a proud milestone that reflects our team's dedication to excellence both inside and outside the courtroom."

This new award adds to D.Law's already impressive list of accolades, most notably our #1 ranking in the same mid-size category for this award in 2023, and our recent recognition as one of the Best Workplaces by prestigious Inc. Magazine. These honors, along with prior LABJ recognitions for innovation and leadership in the legal sector, underscore the firm's consistent dedication to excellence. With over 350 years of combined attorney experience and recoveries exceeding $1.5 billion in employment disputes, D.Law continues to set benchmarks for operational excellence and ethical practice management.

The Best Places to Work evaluation incorporates employer assessments and anonymous employee surveys, analyzing metrics such as policies, benefits, leadership efficacy, engagement, and job satisfaction-key factors in sustaining a resilient legal practice.

"Our approach to culture is deliberate and data-informed," noted Karen Daniel, Director of People and Culture. "In an industry where talent retention is paramount, this award serves as both validation and impetus to refine our strategies for ongoing improvement. Achieving top 5 status as the sole law firm is a testament to our unique blend of compassion and high standards."

