BCC Research Forecasts 11.8% CAGR For Superconductors Market Through 2030
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$9 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$16.4 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 11.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Material, Application, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising fusion energy projects globally.
. Increasing adoption of superconductors in cables and maglev trains.
. Growing global drive toward sustainability.
. Advent of green superconductors.
. Evolution of novel superconductor materials.
. Emergence of room-temperature superconductors
Interesting facts:
-
The niobium-based material type dominated the global superconductor market with an 80.0% share, and this segment is expected to reach $12,985.5 million by the end of 2030, driven by higher use in MRI applications and higher availability.
North America has the largest share of the market. This dominance is due to the higher demand for MRI machines, technological advances in superconductors, and government-backed nuclear fusion-related projects across the region.
Future trends like rising investments in nuclear fusion, power transmission, and maglev trains are unlocking new superconductor market opportunities. Still, sustained growth depends on the successful commercialization of these high-potential applications.
Emerging startups:
-
Unearthly Materials is a company that develops ambient-temperature superconductor materials.
High-temperature superconductors produce superconducting wires .
Orion Industries builds room-temperature superconductors using diamond materials.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the global superconductor market's projected size and growth rate?
The global superconductor market was valued at $9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030.
Which factors are driving the growth of the global superconductors market?
Rising global investments in fusion energy projects, rapid adoption of superconductors in maglev trains and power transmission systems, and the global push toward sustainability and carbon-neutral technologies fuel demand for superconductors worldwide.
What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?
The rise of global fusion energy projects and superconducting applications in maglev trains, power grids, and sustainable technologies is creating strong momentum for adoption and investment. However, the high costs of raw materials, production, and cryogenic maintenance make superconductors economically unviable for large-scale deployment.
Which superconductor type will be dominant through 2030?
The LTS segment is expected to continue dominating the global superconductor market through the end of 2030, driven by its widespread adoption in MRI applications.
Which region has the highest share in the global market?
In 2024, North America accounted for $4.4 billion in revenue, representing about 48.3% of the global superconductor market.
Market leaders include:
-
AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR
BRUKER
FARADAY
FACTORY JAPAN
FUJIKURA LTD.
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO. LTD.
HYPRES INC.
LS CABLE & SYSTEM LTD.
LUVATA METOX INTERNATIONAL
NEXANS
SHANGHAI SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUNAM CO. LTD.
SUPERPOWER INC.
THEVA DUNNSCHICHTTECHNIK GMBH
Related reports include:
Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030 : This report provides a detailed review of the global quantum computing market, analyzing trends, challenges, and opportunities across segments such as offerings, deployment modes, technologies, applications, and end-user industries. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, and explores the regulatory environment, ESG developments, patent activity, and emerging technologies. Additionally, it analyzes the competitive landscape with profiles of leading companies and their market strategies.
