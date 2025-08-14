Tecan Issues CHF 150 Million Straight Bond

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 14, 2025 – Today, the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) successfully raised CHF 150 million through the issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond. The bonds will be issued at 100.195%, with a coupon of 0.850% and a duration of 5 years (final maturity September 11, 2030). Settlement date of the bonds is September 11, 2025. The bonds will be listed and begin trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on September 9, 2025 (ISIN CH1474857070).

The net proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the outstanding CHF 250 million bond maturing in October 2025.

The bonds were placed with institutional investors and private banks in Switzerland under the joint lead management of UBS Investment Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank, with Bank J. Safra Sarasin acting as the Co-Lead Manager.



About Tecan

Tecan ( ) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2024, Tecan generated sales of CHF 934 million (USD 1,062 million; EUR 984 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful, or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.

