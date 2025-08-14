Funky Black Folk Music: Vienna Carroll & The Folk Return To The Bitter End
Vienna Carroll & The Folk
A Joyous, Genre-Bending Celebration of Black Folk Music at a legendary New York City music venue.politically-charged reinventions of classic blues and gospel themes” - New York Music DailyNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harlem-based vocal powerhouse, Vienna Carroll brings her signature blend of blues, gospel, and funk-infused Black folk music back to the Bitter End on Saturday, September 6 at 7:00 PM, for an unforgettable night of rhythm, soul, and resistance.
Carroll's dynamic band, The Folk, features an all-star lineup of veteran musicians:
.Keith Johnston (Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Jon Hendricks) on guitar
.Stanley Banks (George Benson) on bass
.Washboard XT/Newman Taylor Baker (Matthew Shipp, McCoy Tyner, Henry Grimes) on washboard
.Special guest Ken Scharf (Ray Charles) on trumpet
Expect a genre-defying performance that breathes new life into traditional blues and gospel themes with a funky, modern twist. Known for her politically-charged storytelling and electrifying stage presence, Carroll's performances are both deeply rooted in history and urgently relevant to the present day.
🎟️ Tickets are $20 and available now at bitterend. Seating is limited - early arrival is encouraged.
Venue: THE BITTER END
147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY
Saturday, September 6, 2025
7:00 PM | Doors open at 6:30 PM
Press Kit
Website: ViennaCarrollMusic
For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Vienna Carroll, please contact:
Vienna Carroll
Vienna Carroll & The Folk
+1 646-763-4587
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
This Train Is Bound For Glory - Vienna Carroll & The Folk
