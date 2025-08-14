Delhi CM Joins Silent March On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday joined a silent march organised at Central Park in Connaught Place to pay tribute to victims of Partition in 1947.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, CM Gupta describe Partition as one of the most painful chapters in India's history.

She said that the Partition was not merely a division of geographical boundaries, but also a division of the dreams, homes, and emotions of millions of families.

She said,“This tragedy claimed countless lives, forced people to leave behind their loved ones and everything they had, and compelled them to start life anew. Today, we bow our heads in tribute to all of them.”

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this day is being observed across the country so that future generations can learn from this painful chapter and remain committed to preserving the unity, integrity, and harmony of the nation.

She added:“This Remembrance Day reminds us that India's independence rests on the foundation of countless sacrifices. We must honour these sacrifices by protecting the unity and prosperity of our country at all costs.”

On this occasion, BJP National President and Union Minister for Health J.P. Nadda, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht joined the march.

The Silent March also saw participation from various social organisations, families of freedom fighters, students, and common citizens.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying,“It is our responsibility not only to remember the sacrifice of the freedom fighters, but also to ensure that such a tragic chapter is never repeated in the future.”