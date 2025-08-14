The Chris Paul Collective Enters Next Stage Of Growth In Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Its verticals include Paul's NBA business operations; CP3, LLC; Good Eat'n, his rapidly growing snack brand; Los Angeles-based production company Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment, which he co-owns with Words + Pictures; The Chris Paul Family Foundation; and CP3 Investments. Rounding out the portfolio is The Playbook Group, a grassroots events and experiential business that runs tournaments, academy programs, and camps all over the country where Paul has mentored countless young athletes, coaches, and NBA players.

Now, to fuel this next chapter, the Collective has appointed David Schwab as its first President-a new leadership role created to scale the ecosystem Paul and his team have been building since day one. He will work alongside Chris; CP3, LLC President CJ Paul-who has led the business since the start; senior leaders Carmen Wilson and Jacqueline Taylor; and a network of trusted business partners to expand strategic partnerships, strengthen operations, and pursue new opportunities that reflect Paul's values of leadership, excellence, and impact.

All of this comes as Paul begins his 21st NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers, returning to the franchise where he earned five NBA All-Star selections and continuing a career that now spans three decades.

Paul is a 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks second all-time in career assists and steals. As the longest-serving President of the National Basketball Players Association (2013–2021), he played a pivotal role in reshaping the modern NBA - championing player empowerment and expanding economic opportunity. He is also a New York Times best-selling author and a recipient of the ESPN Humanitarian of the Year award. Off the court, Paul has built a dynamic business and philanthropic ecosystem rooted in quality, equity, and innovation.

Schwab joins with more than 25 years of leadership experience at Octagon, a global sports and entertainment agency. He was the founder of First Call, one of the industry's earliest influencer marketing divisions, which facilitated thousands of brand and celebrity partnerships across sports, entertainment, and culture. A trusted advisor to Fortune 500s, startups, nonprofits, and athlete-led ventures, Schwab operates at the intersection of brand strategy and business growth-known for spotting what's next, challenging the status quo, and helping organizations scale with purpose.

"Basketball will always be at my core, but as I continue building across business and philanthropy, it's important to work alongside dedicated, talented people," said Paul. "David's experience in scaling and leadership will help us build on the strong foundation our team has established. Together, we'll grow in ways that stay true to who we are and focus on what matters-meaningful work in business, in our communities, and for the next generation. And doing it here in Los Angeles-back on the court, surrounded by my family, and at the center of so much of my business-makes it even more special."

"Chris has an unmatched work ethic and a mindset that elevates everyone around him," said Schwab. "He's the kind of person you want to build with-relentless, thoughtful, and values-driven. What makes this opportunity special is that Chris brings the same intensity and care to business and community impact as he does to basketball-and he's surrounded by a strong, trusted team that's been with him for years."

