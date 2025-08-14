Top NAHREP Agent, Vivian Lesny, Joins Exp Realty To Champion Community, Culture, And Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over $500M in sales & a legacy of high-volume production, Vivian Lesny brings her powerhouse business and values-driven leadership to eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that top-producing Southern California agent and NAHREP Top 250 Latina leader, Vivian Lesny, has joined its growing global network. With more than two decades in real estate, Lesny surpassed $70 million in sales in 2024 and has closed more than 88 transactions in a single year, all while maintaining a consistent presence among NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Agents in the U.S. and Top 100 in the Southwest.

A seasoned professional and native Culver City resident with deep roots in Marina Del Rey, Playa Vista, Playa del Rey and Westchester, Lesny is known not just for production, but for purpose. Her high-performing business, including a flipping portfolio that accounts for 35% of her income, is matched by her commitment to community and equity in homeownership.

“Vivian embodies everything eXp stands for; world-class production, cultural leadership, and a deep commitment to community,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“She's the kind of agent who not only leads by example, but also lifts others as she climbs. We're honored to welcome her to eXp.”

Lesny, the daughter of Colombian & Mexican immigrants, is fluent in Spanish and conversational in Polish, and has long been a champion of homeownership for Hispanic, immigrant, and underserved communities. In addition to running a full-service sales business, she ranks No. 22 in volume among NAHREP's Top 100 Agents, No. 24 in the Top 100 in the Southwest, and No. 159 nationwide.

“I've done the hard work. I've put in the years. Now, I want to build something more - something with meaning,” said Lesny.“eXp offers me the platform, the people, and the model to not just close deals, but create a legacy.”

Lesny's decision to join eXp came after successful stints with RE/MAX, The Real Estate Consultants, Keller Williams, and Realty One Group. She cited eXp's capped commission model, The Fast Forward Movement Los Angeles (FFMLA) community of high-performing agents, and focus on agent empowerment as key differentiators.

“eXp gave me something I haven't felt in years: excitement and belonging,” she said.“It's not just a place to do business. It's a place to build a future.”

Lesny is currently operating flips across Brentwood, Westchester, Culver City, and Playa Vista, while continuing to represent 17 sets of sellers in LA's competitive Westside market. With her move to eXp, she enters what she calls her“legacy phase” - one centered on collaboration, mentorship, and purpose.

