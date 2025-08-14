Auto Love Pro Detailing Expands Service Reach In Hampton Roads And Earns A+ BBB Accreditation
Before and after engine detailing by Auto Love Pro Detailing in Williamsburg, VA, showing the dramatic transformation from buildup and dust to a spotless, like-new finish.
A freshly detailed black Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, showcasing the showroom-level shine and precision care from Auto Love Pro Detailing in Williamsburg, VA.
Williamsburg-based mobile auto detailing company marks accreditation milestone while extending coverage to more communities across the region.WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Auto Love Pro Detailing , a mobile auto detailing business based in Williamsburg, Virginia, has announced the expansion of its service area across the Hampton Roads and Peninsula regions. The company also achieved accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), earning an A+ rating.
Founded by Richard Canady, Auto Love Pro Detailing offers on-site vehicle care for cars, trucks, and SUVs. The fully mobile service is designed to meet the needs of customers who prefer professional detailing at their home or workplace. The company uses environmentally conscious products and professional-grade equipment for interior and exterior work.
“Our BBB accreditation reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to maintaining high standards,” said Richard Canady, owner & operator.“We are pleased to bring our services to more communities in Hampton Roads while continuing to focus on quality and convenience.”
With the expanded coverage, Auto Love Pro Detailing now serves Williamsburg, James City County (Upper and Lower), York County, Poquoson, Newport News, Hampton, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Gloucester County. Services include interior and exterior detailing, paint correction, ceramic coating, engine bay cleaning, headlight restoration, and odor treatment.
Local customers have shared positive feedback about the company's attention to detail and professional approach. One recent review described how the team restored a vehicle's appearance after surface damage, noting both the quality of work and clear communication during the process.
The company's service expansion comes at a time when mobile auto care is gaining popularity for its ability to save customers time and provide personalized attention to each vehicle.
