Bermudair Expands Anguilla Access With New Nonstop Newark Service

Flights from Boston and Baltimore already connecting travelers to The Valley

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BermudAir, the premium leisure airline, today announced it will launch direct service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA). Services will begin on Thursday, December 18. Flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, departing EWR at 10:30 AM and arriving at AXA at 4:00 PM. The return flight will depart AXA at 7:35 PM, arriving at EWR at 11:00 PM.BermudAir previously announced nonstop service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). These new routes represent a strategic expansion that further strengthens connectivity to the U.S. Northeast market and will give travelers unprecedented access to the award-winning island of Anguilla, starting December 19, 2025.“We are excited to welcome BermudAir's new service to Anguilla, said The Honourable Cardigan Connor, Anguilla's Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism.“This new connection will make it easier than ever for visitors from key markets in the United States to experience our island's natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and rich cultural heritage. The convenience of direct flights will undoubtedly attract more travelers and further establish Anguilla as a top Caribbean destination.”“The addition of BermudAir's nonstop service from Newark is a tremendous win for Anguilla's tourism sector and our valued visitors," said Jameel Rochester, Director of Tourism. "With direct flights now available from Boston, Baltimore, and Newark, travelers from the U.S. Northeast have more convenient access than ever to our award-winning island. This enhanced connectivity not only makes it easier for guests to experience Anguilla's pristine beaches, world-class cuisine, and warm hospitality, but also strengthens our position as the Caribbean's premier luxury destination.”The introduction of these direct flights, branded as AnguillAir, highlights BermudAir's commitment to offering convenient travel options to highly sought-after destinations."We are incredibly excited to connect Boston, Baltimore, and Newark directly to Anguilla," said Adam Scott, founder and CEO of BermudAir. "This expansion reflects the growing demand for seamless travel to this premium Caribbean destination. We believe these new routes will not only improve the travel experience for our passengers but also significantly boost tourism to Anguilla."The announcement comes in tandem with Anguilla being named the "Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas" by Travel + Leisure magazine for an unprecedented fifth time in its annual World's Best AwardsBermudAir is a boutique airline focused on providing premium travel experiences and convenient options for luxury travelers seeking to explore some of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean. With a focus on comfort, efficiency, and exceptional service, BermudAir sets a new standard for air travel to the region. The airline offers a range of premium seating options, including spacious cabins and enhanced in-flight amenities to ensure that every journey is as comfortable and enjoyable as the destination itself.BermudAir's new service to Anguilla from Boston, Baltimore, and Newark is now available for booking. Tickets can be purchased through the BermudAir website at FlyBermudAir .For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it's a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

Ian Nal

PM Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.