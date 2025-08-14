Business Modification Group Announces Sale Of Sarasota HVAC Company

Business Modification Group logo

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Modification Group is proud to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company in Sarasota, Florida.

“This was a deal where both the seller and the buyer did everything they could to keep it on track,” said Patrick Lange , President of Business Modification Group.“There seemed to be more hiccups than normal, but their commitment and cooperation made the difference. We're excited for the seller to move to a new area and continue the next chapter of their lives, and equally excited for the buyer to move to the Great State of Florida and take over an incredible business.”

The transaction marks another milestone in Business Modification Group's continued efforts to connect qualified buyers with strong, profitable HVAC businesses across Florida.

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange's industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.



